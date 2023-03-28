Who is Emily Ratajkowski’s baby's father? Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles drama explained amid model's dating rumors

After the world found pictures of Emily Ratajkowski locking lips with Harry Styles in Japan, netizens began questioning her and Olivia Wilde's connection.

The model and Wilde were seen together just two weeks before the pictures with Styles surfaced, which left fans wondering about the k**s with Styles.

The rumor mill has been working overtime after the two ladies were seen mingling at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and were seen seated side-by-side. Netizens were further gripped by the encounter as Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde reportedly broke up just five months ago in November 2022. They were all curious to know what was happening between the trio.

Netizens were also wondering about Emily Ratajkowski's baby's father. While social media users were aware of Emily and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard's split in September 2022, they still had questions about the former pair's baby.

However, the father of Ratajkowski's son, Sylvester, who was born in March 2021, is her estranged husband Sebastian. Sylvester was born two years after Emily and Sebastian got married.

Couture is Beyond @CoutureIsBeyond Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed their baby on Monday. “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful and love-filled morning of my life.” Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed their baby on Monday. “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful and love-filled morning of my life.” https://t.co/lO6rFVaD9C

Needless to say, fans are confused about the equation between Emily, Olivia, and Harry Styles, as the timeline of their friendships and relationships is leaving them perplexed.

What is going on between Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski, and Olivia Wilde?

After Harry Styles and Emily were seen k**sing in Tokyo, social media users were bewildered as they hadn't expected the romance to brew.

They were especially confused as Ratajkowski and Harry Styles' ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde was seen hanging out together two weeks before the aforementioned video went viral.

Best Of Olivia Wilde @ArchiveWilde Olivia Wilde with Emily Ratajkowski & Adwoa Aboah at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (March 12th 2023) Olivia Wilde with Emily Ratajkowski & Adwoa Aboah at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (March 12th 2023) https://t.co/ZXjsOdmE1g

Harry and Emily were also seen dancing and giggling, and according to The Sun, a few sources said that the couple have been getting to know each other for a while.

The source also allegedly said that Styles and the model have been "enjoying getting to know each other. The two hadn't expected the footage of their k**s being shared with the world, but according to the source, they weren't hiding anything.

The source also said that as Harry and Emily are getting to know each other, they are spending time together out of the public eye. The source added:

"Harry and Emily are just enjoying each other’s company when they can while Harry is on tour.”

Emily and Olivia Wilde were spotted together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, two weeks before the video of Emily and Harry surfaced. Fans have since been curious about the equation between the trio, especially after Wilde and Ratajkowski were seen enjoying Styles' concert nearly eight months ago.

sel 60 @mirrorballnarry the way olivia took emily to LOT Paris too LMAO the way olivia took emily to LOT Paris too LMAO https://t.co/OxpjTeSgcJ

Additionally, Emily Ratajkowski also took a stand for Olivia Wilde in November 2022. The model spoke out about Wilde's directorial debut in Don't Worry Darling and the controversies she faced due to the clash with Florence Pugh.

In the cover story of Elle UK, Ratajkowski said:

“In the past year with Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde and the craziness of putting them in this box as if they’re monsters or witches … There’s nuance to it, but when you see the way that the whole world reacts to women, it’s really hard not to want to go to an extreme side of it. I feel very protective.”

Page Six also reported that Emily Ratajkowski is now “begging” for forgiveness from her friend, Olivia, for the alleged affair rumor with the latter's ex-boyfriend. The publication stated that sources close to Olivia have claimed that Wilde thinks that Emily has “betrayed” her.

meli ❤️‍🔥 32 @melivol6 remember when it was announced harry & olivia broke up and he followed emily the same day and no one ever thought about it remember when it was announced harry & olivia broke up and he followed emily the same day and no one ever thought about it 😭

It is also worth noting that soon after her separation from her former husband, Emily Ratajkowski has been linked to several other men. These inlcuded Brad Pitt, DJ Orazio Rispo, Pete Davidson, and Eric Andre.

While the alleged love triangle between Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles continues to be the talk of the town, neither of the stars has addressed the matter. However, fans and followers can't help but wonder what is in store for the rumored couple, especially given Ratajkowski's close friendship with Wilde.

Poll : 0 votes