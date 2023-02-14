What did Olivia Wilde say about ASAP Rocky? Actress comes under fire over flirty post in wake of Rihanna's pregnancy  

Netizens are unimpressed with Olivia Wilde. The actress called A$AP Rocky “hot” on her Instagram story, which left the internet ablaze. Several internet users slammed her for posting flirtatious messages towards the rapper, whose girlfriend Rihanna is pregnant with her second child.

Olivia Wilde took to her Instagram story and attached an image of A$AP Rocky filming his girlfriend during the singer’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show. She also tagged Rocky and Rihanna’s official Instagram accounts in her story. The 38 year old also wrote:

“If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge.”

The actress' Instagram post directed at A$AP Rocky (Image via oliviawilde/Instagram)

The social media post was quick to go viral as netizens were unimpressed with the Don’t Worry Darling director making a move towards another woman’s baby father. Wilde has already garnered severe backlash during her public relationship with pop singer Harry Styles.

Netizens react to Olivia Wilde’s peculiar social media post about A$AP Rocky

Internet users were unimpressed with Olivia Wilde’s blatantly coy message towards the Praise the Lord singer. Many have called the social media move “disgusting.” Others were also saddened to see the actress seemingly offend Rihanna by publicly flirting with her boyfriend. Several people wrote online that they wished Wilde would stay away from the couple’s relationship. A few reactions online read:

Netizens bash Olivia Wilde for her Instagram story (Image via Twitter)

Maddie @maddie_corder @ChicksInTheOff who talks like that about another women’s man? she could have said literally anything else… @ChicksInTheOff who talks like that about another women’s man? she could have said literally anything else…

Olivia Wilde responds to backlash

After becoming the topic of debate online, the Babylon actress took to her Instagram account and deleted the post. She went on to repost the video alone and wrote alongside:

“For anyone who got it twisted… it’s hot to respect your partner. Especially when your partner just did thaaaaaat.”

The actress responds to backlash (Image via oliviawilde/Instagram)

The actress famously dated One Direction alum Harry Styles. The two called it quits in November 2022 after almost two years of dating. A source exclusively told Page Six that the two decided to part ways due to their hectic schedules. The insider revealed:

“It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent and Olivia has her job and her kids. This is the right thing for the both of them.”

Their relationship was heavily criticized by the internet considering that they made their relationship public at the same time as the end of Wilde’s seven year engagement to Jason Sudeikis. She shares two children, Otis and Daisy, who are eight and six years old respectively with the actor.

Rihanna reveals she is pregnant at Super Bowl halftime show

The Bajan singer graced the Super Bowl stage years after she performed live. In an interview ahead of her performance, she revealed that she was planning on “bringing someone” to the show. Many assumed that she would have a guest singer like Jay-Z, Drake or Eminem.

However, the mother-of-one was hinting at her pregnancy. During the show, she debuted her baby bump and almost broke the internet.

Her representatives also confirmed with The Hollywood Reporter that she was expecting her second child.

