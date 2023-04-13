Loewe SS23 "Pixel" capsule collection: Where to get, price and more details explored

Loewe is a fashion powerhouse that blends exquisite craftsmanship, innovative design, and a touch of whimsy to create truly unique luxury fashion pieces. Founded in Madrid in 1846, the brand has built a reputation for pushing the boundaries of fashion with its daring and unconventional designs that always manage to strike the perfect balance between classic and modern.

From its iconic leather bags to its avant-garde clothing designs, the brand's collection is a celebration of creativity, artistry, and self-expression. The brand has now launched its SS23 "Pixel" capsule collection.

The Loewe SS23 "Pixel" capsule collection is a line of clothing and accessories featuring pixelated designs. The collection debuted at the Spring Summer 2023 Womenswear Show and is now for sale on the website for between $1,950 and $3,750.

Loewe SS23 "Pixel" capsule collection features hoodies, jeans, tops, trousers, and t-shirts

Photographer Jules Moskovtchenko's lookbook features a "digital world decontextualized," which reinterprets classic LOEWE pieces in a pixelated style. The Puzzle Edge bag is emblematic of the collection as a whole due to the pixelated squares that adorn its soft calfskin leather structure, highlighting the cuboid accessory's angular details.

The collection, which includes a pixelated Anagram Logo t-shirt, tech-knit top, technical knit hoodie, Duchesse silk satin pants, and more, is bound to create waves wherever you go wearing them. Each piece from the collection has a print or cutout design that combines real and digital worlds, reminiscent of a classic character's costume.

As such, the traditional blue foundation of items like baggy denim pants and a trucker jacket along with a denim skirt has been revamped with light and dark square details to provide an 8-bit touch, and to make sure the approach is consistent throughout. Each item will be wrapped in a unique bag or box with a pixelated pattern.

Each capsule collection from the brand is usually only available for a limited time, making these pieces highly sought after by fashion collectors and enthusiasts. These collections often showcase the brand's creativity and commitment to craftsmanship, with each item being meticulously crafted to ensure the highest quality.

In addition to its fashion offerings, Loewe is also known for its commitment to sustainability and ethical manufacturing practices. The brand has made a conscious effort to reduce its environmental impact by using recycled materials and promoting fair labor practices throughout its supply chain.

What truly sets the brand apart is its ability to infuse its designs with a sense of playfulness and irreverence that makes them truly unforgettable. With Loewe, fashion is not just about looking good; it's about having fun, taking risks, and expressing your individuality in the most stylish way possible.

The SS23 "Pixel" capsule collection represents a unique and innovative approach to luxury fashion, with each collection offering a new and exciting perspective on the brand's design esthetic. Whether one is looking to make a statement with a bold new accessory or simply wants to add a touch of elegance to the wardrobe, Loewe has something for everyone. Come explore the world of Loewe and discover the magic of fashion that is both playful and sophisticated, classic and cutting-edge, all at the same time.

