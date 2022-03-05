Loewe x On sneaker collection: Where to buy, release date, price, and more about the luxury drop

Loewe showcased its Fall Winter 2022-23 womenswear runway collection on March 4, 2022. Jonathan Anderson, creative director of the label, was spotted wearing Loewe x On running shoes during the event.

With this collaboration, the label On, marks its first venture in the high fashion luxury world. This is also the first official collaboration of the Spanish luxury house, Loewe, with any brand.

More about Loewe x On sneaker collection

On Running has been making huge strides in just twelve years of its operation as a performance brand. The collaboration between the two labels is centered around On's cushioning system, CloudTec.

In this cushioning system, the sole unit is made of individual "clouds" that are strategically positioned to elevate the running experience. This technology can help reduce muscle fatigue and lower heart rate.

However, the collaboration also brings a classic and designer approach in addition to feasibility. The images shared by On tease a blue trainer which features a textured sole optimized for outdoor activities such as hiking and running.

The tonal blue-centric colorway can be seen on the shoes. The coloway transitions and fades between sky blue, white and a richer blue, which can be seen on the heel tabs. The lower section of the upper bumper also has an ombre-stylecolorway.

The branding for 'On' is seen on both the mid panel underneath the orange collar and the tongue of the shoe.

Loewe's quadruple-L anagram logo can also be spotted on the shoe, giving it a touch of the classic brand style. The logo can be seen in a light orange color on the mid-panel of the lateral side of the shoe.

The outsole has a marble effect with blue and white colors. To finish off the design, the shoe sports a pair of gold eyelets followed by holes running from the tongue's length, and the lace dubrae reads "Put me on".

LOEWE @LoeweOfficial



A limited edition capsule collection with Swiss performance brand On.



Sign up via



#LOEWE

A limited edition capsule collection with Swiss performance brand On.

Creative director of the label Loewe, Johnathan Anderson, spoke to the FT in an interview about their upcoming collaboration with On running:

"I’m a super-fan, We’ve worked with artists or estates such as Rennie Mackintosh, but never an actual brand. So it’s quite nice because it’s unexpected. I’ve never seen On as something hyped. I like brands that aren’t too loud. There’s a specific need or functionality to it.”

Head of design at On running, Thilo Alex Brunner, commented on the collection in an interview with FT:

"I hope the collection inspires people to go out and explore."

In addition to the footwear, the two brands are also collaborating to make a capsule of performance wear such as jackets, tees, and trousers. A teaser for the same can be seen in the campaign imagery.

The sneaker collection is set to debut on the official website of the label on March 9, 2022 and in-store on March 10, 2022.

