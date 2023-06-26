Paris Fashion Week 2023: Everything to know about Junya Watanabe MAN SS24 collection

Junya Watanabe MAN Spring/Summer 2024 collection is a unique blend of punk energy and DIY trends. The collection was showcased at Paris Fashion Week and received rave reviews for its imposing silhouettes and flaring designs. The designer took cues from his women's collection, resulting in a collection that defies all odds.

Junya Watanabe’s SS 2024 collection is a linguistic redefinition of fashion, captivating the audience with its revealing designs. Watanabe collaborated with 18 brands, including Stüssy and Oakley, to create an extensive lineup of footwear and apparel. The collection is anything but ordinary and showcases the designer's vision and creativity.

Junya Watanabe MAN Spring/Summer 2024 collection featured Stussy, New Balance, Palace, and more

Junya Watanabe is known for defying all odds, and his Spring/Summer 2024 collection is no exception. During his last trip to Paris Fashion Week, the Japanese designer hosted visitors in a small area where he displayed his most recent androgynous designs.

The SS24 runway show by Junya Watanabe included large clothing, exciting brand partnerships, and patchwork details with practical characteristics. A collarless coat with patchwork panels, belted closures, and perimeter zippers was seen in the initial look. Watanabe troops stormed the runway in sloppy denim bottoms, netting shirting, and torn upper layers. Versatile labor jackets included metallic attachments and construction straps, while trench coats were composed entirely of reconnected belts that swayed with the body.

With deranged haircuts spiking in all directions, dark-colored denim was fashioned into capped jackets with doubled collars and irregular pockets. Unexpected collaborations between Watanabe and the London-based Palace, Stüssy, and Carhart WIP were displayed. The first set of supplied boiler suits included ornamental badges and a harness. A sleeveless pullover with metal pokes and cursive chest lettering was introduced by Stüssy, while a traditional working jacket covered in luxurious leather was displayed by Carharrt.

However, not only have these collaborators worked with Japanese designers, but there are plenty of others that one might lose count of. For his MAN Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Watanabe also worked with Brooks Brothers, Gregory, C.P. Company, MXDVS, Bates, Lousy Livin, Baracuta, Alpha Industries, Oakley Factory, Reigning Champ, Maison Kitsune, Mackintosh, and Patta.

According to Highsnobiety, Watanabe said in a statement,

"My collection is comprised of many collaborators, however this time I focused on Junya Watanae (womenswear) as the main collaboration. The idea and the way of my approach in creation of Junya Watanabe is completely different to MAN, so they are different brands to me. I wanted to incorporate clothes like Junya Watanabe into MAN."

Watanabe incorporated punk energy and DIY trends in his Spring/Summer 2024 collection in several ways. The designer scrambled Chanel jackets into sleeveless coats and blazers, whorled and imposed silhouettes, and flared designs. Watanabe blended utilitarian elements with punk culture, creating a collection that is anything but ordinary. The collection showcases DIY trends, as seen in the imposing silhouettes and flaring designs. The designer took cues from his women's collection, resulting in a unique blend of rocking energy and classic trends.

Junya Watanabe's work is about experimentation, endlessly reworking garments into fresh constructions. He is renowned for designing innovative and distinctive clothing and is particularly interested in synthetic and technologically advanced textiles and fabrics. And his MAN Spring/Summer 2024 collection represents his personality and passion for what he does like nothing else before.

