Junya Watanabe MAN x New Balance Rainier sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

In January 2023, Junya Watanabe MAN exhibited its Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The list of shoe brands mentioned in the show's description also includes New Balance, Oakley, Stepney Workers Club, and Timberland.

On April 5, 2023, Junya Watanabe MAN released the New Balance Rainier sneakers as a part of the Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The pair are now available from a few select sneaker retailers, such as Slam Jam. The shoe is currently available for $385; however, the price can differ based on the sneaker retailers.

Even though the new pair is available via various sneaker stores, the official release via the official website of the sneaker brand is coming soon. The date is yet to be disclosed by the sneaker brand.

Junya Watanabe MAN x New Balance Rainier sneakers have exclusively dropped in men's sizes

The top of the New Balance Rainier sneakers has paneled patterning in tones of brown and "Wheat," and the design begins with a sturdy structure that combines leather, suede, and textile.

The sole overt evidence of the partnership is a few little dots on the spine. The underfoot sole components, which feature supple EVA foam cushioning and durable Vibram rubber outsoles, are exact replicas of the original design.

Rainier sneakers are hiking boot-inspired shoes that are fashionable and functional for everyday and leisurely outdoor activities. It features a premium leather and textile upper with colors and materials inspired by the 1982 classic. The shoe has a lightweight EVA bottom for comfort and durability. Rainier sneakers have been released in various styles, including the black version.

Junya Watanabe MAN is well-known when it comes to collaborations. Junya Watanabe MAN has collaborated with various brands and labels, including Carhartt, Levi's, Brooks Brothers, and Palace Skateboards. In 2021, Junya Watanabe MAN collaborated with Supreme x JUNYA WATANABE COMME des GARÇONS MAN for a fall collection. In 2023, Junya Watanabe MAN launched a multi-sneaker collection with New Balance during Men's Paris Fashion Week. The collaborations have included a range of products, including footwear, clothing, and accessories.

Eighteen labels were displayed during Junya Watanabe MAN Fall/Winter 2023 collection

Watanabe showcased a collection comprised of new and old collaborative designs from his vault. There were more brands represented here than at any other menswear event in history. Eighteen labels were on display; if everything is put into production, this will be a banner year for Watanabe fans.

Levi’s, Carhartt, and North Face, long-standing apparel compadres, were joined by Brooks Brothers, Mystery Ranch, Bates, Haglofs, Karrimor, collab-biologists Palace, Nanga, Champion, and Alpha Industries. In a follow-up note, it was revealed that the partnership of alliances was inspired by Berlin's Innerraum, a label that seeks to elevate the esthetic of future protective gear.

Junya Watanabe MAN x New Balance Rainier sneakers offer a unique and stylish take on the classic outdoor shoe. With their combination of technical materials and fashion-forward design, these sneakers are the perfect choice for anyone who wants to stand out from the crowd while still enjoying the comfort and durability of a reliable pair of sneakers. Stay tuned for the official release date on the New Balance website.

Poll : 0 votes