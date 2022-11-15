Where to buy Junya Watanabe x New Balance collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Massachusetts-based sportswear giant New Balance is collaborating with Japanese fashion designer Junya Watanabe to launch a three-piece footwear collection. Junya Watanabe, one of the most famous designers, is known for his work at the iconic Parisian label Comme des Garcons.

The collaborative effort of the dynamic duo will take a spin on the iconic NB 574 silhouette in three basic colorways. The 3-piece collaborative collection was initially launched at Junya Watanabe's physical stores exclusively in Japan on October 21, 2022. A wider global release is being followed by a drop on New Balance's official e-commerce site and at select retailers on November 18, 2022.

Junya Watanabe x New Balance 574 collection comes in "Black," "Dark Camo," and "Incense" colorways

Upcoming 3-piece Junya Watanabe x New Balance 574 collection in "Black," "Dark Camo," and "Incense" colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

Junya Watanabe's label, eYe Junya Watanabe MAN, is reuniting with New Balance to offer their fans three new winter-ready colorways of the NB 574 sneakers. Even though New Balance is based out of Boston, Massachusetts, the label has always tried to collaborate with international designers, especially the Japanese.

To deepen its roots in the Japanese lands, NB opened up the Tokyo Design Studio, and the label brings forth some of the most iconic experimental takes on their classic silhouettes to expand the brand's catalog. The Massachusetts-based label has linked up with Japanese labels such as atmos Tokyo, Comme des Garcons, and its designer Junya Watanabe for multiple offerings.

The latest offering by Junya Watanabe and the sportswear label is bringing a 574 footwear pack. Just like many other Watanabe footwear designs, these collaborative sneakers also come clad in a neutral color scheme constructed with premium elevated material.

The three colorways of the 574 sneakers are dubbed the "Dark Camo," "Black," and "Incense." The silhouette's standard design and shape remains intact, with minor repurposed detailing such as "Junya Watanabe" branding upon insoles and heels.

The instantly recognizable silhouettes come with New Balance's signature "N" logo on both medial and lateral profiles, which are covered in white trim. The classic "NB" logos are featured upon the tongue tabs and co-branded insoles, alongside the eYe-branded heel tabs.

Sneakerologue @Sneakerologue Collection Junya Watanabe eYe x New Balance 574 ! Collection Junya Watanabe eYe x New Balance 574 ! https://t.co/lOWMSNlz76

The sneakers' also feature technological advancements with the fitting of soft ENCAP midsoles for impact absorption and comfort. The buttery suede material is added on the heel, mudguard, and heel tabs, while the contrasting smooth nubuck material is added on the collars, underlays, and quarter panels.

All three options feature hits of contrasting cream on the collar, sock liners, and heel tabs. The insoles of all three silhouettes are clad in a black and white makeover with "eYe Junya Watanabe MAN" lettering.

Branding details borrow the primary hue of the sneakers, "Dark Camo," "Black," and "Incense." The look is finished off with an all-black rubber outsole and a complimentary shade upon the foam midsole.

The 3-piece collaborative 574 footwear collection was previously released at the retail shops of eYe Junya Watanabe on October 21, 2022, for ¥33,600 (approximately $225).

A wider global drop of the collaborative collection is set for November 18, 2022, at the official e-commerce site of New Balance and select retailers. The 3-piece footwear pack will be released exclusively in men's sizes at an approximate retail price of $225.

Poll : 0 votes