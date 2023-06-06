Stüssy x Nike Vandal High sneakers collection: Release date, price, and more details explored 

Once again, Stüssy is collaborating with the giant sneaker brand to drop a collection of Nike Vandal High sneakers. Stüssy and Nike have been collaborating together to launch sneakers collections since 2000. The first collaboration between the two brands was on the Air Huarache LE, which was designed by Stüssy UK's Michael Koppelman and Nike's Fraser Cooke.

Since then, Stüssy and Nike have continued to work together to create unique and stylish sneakers that are highly sought after by sneakerheads. On June 9th, 2023, the Stussy x Nike Vandal High sneakers collection will be launched via the official Stüssy store, Dover Street Market, and other selected retailers. The price tag for the pairs will be $130 each.

Stüssy x Nike Vandal High sneakers collection will drop in men's sizes

Stussy x Nike Vandal High sneakers collection (Image via SBD)

The Stüssy x Nike Vandal High sneakers collection will come in three colorways, Deep Royal Blue, Black-Fossil, and Black. The pairs have a number of distinguishing features, such as hemp being utilized in each of the three designs, and are either colored Deep Royal Blue, Black, and Fossil. Then, swooshes with designs that are similar to various previous Stussy releases are stitched throughout the medial and lateral sides. Additionally, each colorway adorns the tongue and the extra strap with iconic Stussy graphics.

Nike has introduced the Deep Royal Blue colorway of the upcoming Nike Vandal High sneakers collection by stating,

"Stüssy’s take on our ’84 design looks to the golden era of Nike’s history. Casual hemp and an embroidered Swoosh showcase the brand’s laidback design ethos and attention to detail. The Deep Royal Blue colorway and exposed foam tongue pair bold hues with vintage vibes. Stüssy’s globally-recognized wordmark and a Stüssy 8-Ball on the tongue tag bring in some signature touches to finish the look."

The Nike Vandal High was first introduced in 1984 as a basketball shoe. It featured a high-top design with a durable canvas or leather upper, an adjustable ankle strap for support, and a rubber outsole. The shoe quickly gained popularity among basketball players and sneaker buyers. During the 1980s, the Nike Vandal High became particularly popular in the emerging hip-hop culture as well. Rappers and trendsetters like Big Daddy Kane and Biz Markie were often seen wearing Vandal High sneakers, which contributed to the shoe's iconic status.

After a period of relative obscurity, Nike reissued the Vandal High in the early 2000s, capitalizing on the growing demand for retro sneakers. This reintroduction helped to increase the popularity of the shoe and made it a highly-sought after sneaker model for the sneakerhead community. It still continues to be sought after by collectors and fans of retro sneakers.

Stüssy and Nike's collaborations have always been super successful, and now they are again re-introducing one of the iconic Nike sneaker models, Vandal High. On June 9th, the pairs will be available via Stüssy. In addition to that, Nike will also release the "Deep Royal Blue" version of the pair exclusively via its official website on June 15th from 7:30 PM onwards.

