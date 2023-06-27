In Pictures: Reilly Opelka attends Paris Fashion Week as he continues his tennis absence

American tennis professional Reilly Opelka recently attended Paris Fashion Week while he continued his prolonged absence from the tour.

The former World No. 17 is not new to the fashion world. Over the years, he has often expressed his interests and opinions on various fashion trends. He has also attended quite a few fashion events all across Europe.

He was last seen in action at the Citi Open in Washington D.C., last August, where he lost to Nick Kyrgios in the third round of the tournament. Since then, the 6'11'' American has been out with a hip injury and even gone under the knife, but he has yet to return to the tour.

He had plans to make a comeback, which were derailed by a wrist injury he suffered earlier this year. Speaking on a podcast recently, the 25-year-old said that he was waiting for his wrist to heal.

"Once my wrist heals up, I'll hopefully be in the best shape of my life," Reilly Opelka said.

On Monday, June 26, Opelka posted a few pictures from his time at the Paris Fashion Week.

"Paris is always a dream 🤍another amazing fashion week in the books," the American wrote on Instagram.

Last week, he posted another set of pictures and videos, soon after reaching Paris.

"Best start to my week in Paris!," Opelka captioned his Instagram post.

"I was so uncomfortable there; I was miserable" - Reilly Opelka on how he discovered his interest for art and fashion

F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Final Practice

Earlier this year, Reilly Opelka opened up about what made him pursue fashion despite being a tennis player.

Speaking on The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast earlier this year, the American revealed how he felt uncomfortable while on the tour and was looking for something else for a respite from the 'miserable' touring life.

“Once I got on tour, I hated it,” the 25-year-old said. “I was so uncomfortable there. The hotel rooms were small, old. I was miserable. I just wanted to get away and want something to do away from tennis while I was in Europe and find a way to enjoy my time over there to help me play better tennis.”

Opelka further said that after he lost in Rome once, he went to the Prada Foundation and was deeply influenced by various museums, thus gaining interest in art.

“I remember I had lost in Rome one year early on. Anyway, I went to the Prada foundation in Milan and obviously, I liked fashion enough to like Prada enough and just want to go into their foundation and that’s where art started. I wanted to be happier, and I got so hooked on it. I started going to museums everywhere," Reilly Opelka said.

