What did Charles Soutier do? Florida teen arrested after stabbing mom over minor argument

18-year-old Charles Soutier was taken into custody after he was accused of stabbing his mom over a minor argument. The victim called the cops to report the alleged stabbing that took place on June 22, 2023, at around 9:46 am local time. The physical altercation began after the two had a heated argument over their pet dog's health.

Soutier currently faces charges of attempted felony murder. The incident happened at the Daytona Beach Shores residence that belonged to Charles Soutier’s mother. The suspect claimed that he got angry and felt like stabbing his mother when she asked him to get his life together.

After the first argument, the mother and the son got into another argument. This was when he lost his cool and allegedly ended up stabbing his mother, who was preparing coffee at the time. The victim reportedly ran away, while her son chased her and threatened to kill her.

After stabbing his mother several times, Charles Soutier chased her around the house and threatened to kill her

Following his arrest, the 18-year-old admitted to the cops that he felt like stabbing his mother when the two had an argument about his life choices. He then confessed to setting aside the smallest kitchen knife at the time.

Shortly after the incident, Soutier went out for dinner with his mother and brother. By the time the family returned home that day after dinner, they were all in good spirits, as per the suspect.

On the following morning, i.e. Thursday, June 22, Charles got into another argument with his mum, who again asked him to get his life together and also told him to inform her if their dog had diarrhea.

This time, the suspect lost his cool and grabbed the kitchen knife that he had set aside the previous day. He began stabbing his mother, and after a short chase, she fled upstairs, where her other son tended to her injuries. Police confirmed that the victim sustained three puncture wounds - one near the base of the back of her neck, a 1-inch-deep puncture wound near her left shoulder, and another two-inches-deep puncture wound on her arm.

What Charles Soutier said, as per the arrest affidavit

The arrest affidavit recorded Charles' version of the story as follows:

“During the argument, Charles Soutier stated his mother told him he needed to get his life together. Charles Soutier advised this angered him to the point he wanted to stab her. Charles Soutier admitted to going to the knife block, picking out the smallest knife, and placing it in the ninth knife block spot so he knew where it was.”

According to the arrest affidavit, after getting stabbed, the victim dropped a gallon of milk on the floor, screamed, and ran up the stairs. Her other son applied a tourniquet to her arm and came downstairs to ask his brother what was happening.

At this point, Soutier set down the knife and walked outside. He was arrested without incident at approximately 50 yards south of the residence, as per Law & Crime.

