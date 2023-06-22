When was Jennifer Gonzalez last seen? Search intensifies for missing Pasadena mother of six 

30-year-old Jennifer Gonzalez went missing on June 13, 2023, at around 11 pm local time. Jennifer’s mother, Aura Gonzalez, reported her missing. She additionally confirmed that Jennifer Gonzalez’s 14-year-old son was the last one to see her on June 13, 2023. Detectives are yet to find signs of foul play in the missing woman’s case.

However, Jennifer's mother feels that something wrong has possibly happened to her daughter. The Pasadena Police Department is trying hard to look for the missing woman and has also urged the public to contact them in case they have any information.

Authorities are yet to reveal additional information regarding Jennifer’s disappearance. They stated that a camera captured Gonzalez’s vehicle driving around on Friday. Aura has further claimed that Jennifer disappearing this way is quite unusual for her.

Pasadena woman Jennifer Gonzalez was last seen by her son on June 13, 2023, before she disappeared

Jennifer Gonzalez, last seen on June 13, is yet to be found by the Pasadena Police Department. According to Jennifer’s 14-year-old son, she went to Walmart but never came back. Her family later realized that the store was closed at the time mentioned. Aura Gonzalez tried calling Jennifer but couldn’t reach her. Alex Gonzalez, Jennifer’s brother, said:

“I really want to see my sister again. It’s not a good feeling.”

He further said that the missing woman’s partner is devastated and finds it extremely difficult to cope with the tragic disappearance. Alex continued by saying:

“He just wants answers too, just like all of us.”

Police deployed search parties to find the missing woman. On June 16, 2023, they discovered Jennifer Gonzalez’s SUV abandoned in the 2000 block of Jefferson Street in the Pasadena/Houston area. Police have also claimed that they haven’t discovered any signs of foul play as of now. They are also yet to reveal further details regarding the disappearance of Jennifer.

“Her family last saw Jennifer on June 13th at 11:00 pm. Jennifer’s vehicle was captured on camera driving around the Pasadena/Houston area before a tow truck service located her vehicle on Friday, June 16th, on the 2000 [block] of Jefferson St. near downtown Houston,” cops stated.

KPRC 2 Corley Peel @KPRC2Corley

Where is Jennifer Gonzalez? The 30 yr old Pasadena mom of 6 vanished after never returning from the store last week. Police say her car was found without gas near downtown Houston. Her mother’s plea for answers at 6 on

click2houston.com/news/local/202… “We want her back”Where is Jennifer Gonzalez? The 30 yr old Pasadena mom of 6 vanished after never returning from the store last week. Police say her car was found without gas near downtown Houston. Her mother’s plea for answers at 6 on @KPRC2 “We want her back”Where is Jennifer Gonzalez? The 30 yr old Pasadena mom of 6 vanished after never returning from the store last week. Police say her car was found without gas near downtown Houston. Her mother’s plea for answers at 6 on @KPRC2 click2houston.com/news/local/202… https://t.co/W1r4sxdci2

Authorities reportedly found a man’s shirt and a pack of cigarettes in Jennifer’s abandoned SUV

The missing woman is a mother of six children, and her disappearance has been described as out of character. According to Aura Gonzalez, a pack of cigarettes has been found in Jennifer’s SUV, although she doesn’t smoke at all. A man’s shirt was also discovered in the abandoned vehicle.

“I simply tell them (Jennifer’s children) ‘I can’t give you an answer right now but we’re doing everything possible so your mom can return home to you,” Aura added.

Despite police claiming not to have found signs of foul play, Aura believes something terrible has possibly happened to Jennifer, as she would never leave her children alone. Aura said to her missing daughter:

“We love you. We’re waiting for you at home to return soon.”

Authorities have further urged the public to contact Detective S. Mata or the Pasadena Police Department if they have any information regarding Jennifer Gonzalez.

Poll : 0 votes