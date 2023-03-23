What happened to Yesica Martinez? Body of missing Texas woman found two days after disappearance

The remains of 25-year-old Yesica Martinez were discovered on Sunday, March 19, 2023, a few days after she disappeared.

According to her husband, her body was partially clothed when she was found. The Texas woman was last heard from on Friday, March 17, while returning from work. According to authorities, Yesica Martinez’s husband, Mario Morales, 34, was the one who reported her missing. Morales mentioned that the 911 dispatcher told him that Yesica possibly left the relationship without any notice.

The 34-year-old man was further informed that he and Yesica have been together for three years. He went to look for his wife when she did not come back home after 2 am. The same night, authorities responded to a crash where Yesica’s SUV smashed into a wall. Although her car was found, authorities didn’t locate her body until March 19.

David Sentendrey @DavidSFOX4 BREAKING: @DallasPD confirms that the body of Yesica Martinez — who was reported missing on March 17, 2023 — was found in the 800 block of N. Stemmons Freeway Southbound Service Road, this morning. The cause of death is under investigation. @FOX4 BREAKING: @DallasPD confirms that the body of Yesica Martinez — who was reported missing on March 17, 2023 — was found in the 800 block of N. Stemmons Freeway Southbound Service Road, this morning. The cause of death is under investigation. @FOX4 https://t.co/srBOxUPfeA

Yesica Martinez reportedly disappeared on Friday while returning home from her job at a North Dallas bar

A tragic incident happened when the body of a Texas woman named Yesica Martinez was found on Sunday in a ditch along the North Stemmons Freeway's southbound service road. Two days prior to the incident, she reportedly disappeared while returning home from her new job at a bar in North Dallas.

Yesica’s husband, Mario Morales, claimed that he last heard from his wife at 12.40 am on Friday. Martinez told him that she wasn’t having a good day at work, to which Morales asked her to head back home. She was reportedly on her way back home. However, Morales started getting worried when Yesica didn’t reach her home in Pleasant Grove at 2 am. He allegedly went to the bar where she worked to check on her. Morales said:

“First, I called the police to see what we could do about a report. He’s like, ‘well it’s not uncommon for young ladies too, you know, break up or leave a relationship just that way without giving notice.”

He continued:

“I kind of sat on that for a few minutes and I was like, ‘no I’m going to go to the police station and make a report,’ and he kind of said the same thing again. I pushed a little bit further. I said, I just want to know if she might have been in a wreck, or to tell me there’s a hospital that she might have been reported to be in.”

David Sentendrey @DavidSFOX4 @ohgoodgriefintx @DallasPD @FOX4 She was in a nearby vehicle wreck on the highway, Friday, and somehow ended up below the highway, across the service road and over a high fence that first responders had to cut through to get to her body. Her family says her phone and eyeglasses were in her SUV. @ohgoodgriefintx @DallasPD @FOX4 She was in a nearby vehicle wreck on the highway, Friday, and somehow ended up below the highway, across the service road and over a high fence that first responders had to cut through to get to her body. Her family says her phone and eyeglasses were in her SUV. https://t.co/EddCWss1ck

After filing a report at a Dallas police station, Morales also shared Yesica Martinez’s license plate number. Shortly after, authorities responded to a crash and discovered that Yesica’s SUV ran into a wall. The officer further told her husband that Martinez was possibly arguing with a man during a 911 call placed during the crash.

Police mentioned that they had checked the area near the crash but weren't initially able to locate anybody

Upon arriving at the crash scene, law enforcement officials searched the nearby area but couldn’t find a trace of the missing woman. After a constant search, authorities found the remains of Yesica Martinez on March 19 in a ditch near the crash site.

Morales mentioned that her body was found “pretty beat up and half-clothed.” Stating that authorities found her in less than two hours on Sunday, he further stated that they have also recovered his deceased wife’s phone and her glasses inside the abandoned car.

Dario Manzo, Yesica Martinez’s brother, stated:

“But you could hear her asking for help… We seen her body layin in that ditch over there. I tried to ask questions. Nobody had answers for me.”

Caldwells6tx @caldwell6tx @DavidSFOX4 @ohgoodgriefintx @DallasPD @FOX4 Seems like an odd occurrence - any chance the wreck was staged to cover up her real cause of death? @DavidSFOX4 @ohgoodgriefintx @DallasPD @FOX4 Seems like an odd occurrence - any chance the wreck was staged to cover up her real cause of death?

Manzo further said:

“It’s heartbreaking and it really makes me sad to know that in a city like Dallas with so many police officers and sheriffs, none of them could take the time to actually try and find her.”

Morales believed that the cops did not search the area well enough to find his missing wife. However, the claim was not entertained by DCSO. According to Doug Sisk, a spokesperson for the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department:

“Deputies did check the immediate area and did not locate anyone.”

Authorities are currently investigating the crash and disappearance, which ultimately led to Yesica Martinez’s death. Her family is currently grieving the loss of their loved one and also wants answers to several questions surrounding her mysterious death.

Nicole Osei @NicOseiNews The family of a missing Dallas woman wants answers after her body was found days after a crash. Yesica Martinez was found Sunday in a fenced off area along the N Stemmons service road. Stories on @WBAP247NEWS . There's a GoFundMe to help pay for her funeral bit.ly/3yPy0Wz The family of a missing Dallas woman wants answers after her body was found days after a crash. Yesica Martinez was found Sunday in a fenced off area along the N Stemmons service road. Stories on @WBAP247NEWS. There's a GoFundMe to help pay for her funeral bit.ly/3yPy0Wz

Her mother-in-law, Michelle Rios, initiated a GoFundMe campaign on Sunday. The fundraiser reportedly raised over $400 out of a target of $6,500. She wrote:

“Yesica was tragically taken from us Friday morning and her husband and family need our help with the funeral expenses as times have been a bit tough lately. Yesica was one of the sweetest people and would help anyone she could, please help her rest peacefully.”

Yesica Martinez’s husband also mentioned that she was an “angel” to his children and that they also had a daughter together.

According to Kristin Lowman, the spokesperson for Dallas police, Martinez’s death has been ruled as an “unexpected death.”

