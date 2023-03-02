What happened to Rebecca Bliefnick? Illinois mom found dead inside home

41-year-old Rebecca Bliefnick was found dead at her residence at 2528 Kentucky Road in Quincy on February 23, 2023. According to authorities, Rebecca had several gunshot wounds when they found her. She reportedly failed to pick up her kids from school.

After her tragic death, law enforcement officials raided Rebecca Bliefnick’s estranged husband’s house. It was further revealed that police had detained an individual in the raid, but the identity of the person wasn’t revealed.

According to police, it is a common procedure to issue search warrants, which would help them gather evidence to continue further investigation. As a result, authorities have urged the public to be patient while they investigate the case thoroughly.

Illinois mom named Rebecca Bliefnick suffered from multiple gunshot wounds

When Rebecca Bliefnick failed to pick her kids up from school, a family member arrived at her residence in Quincy to check on her. However, the Illinois mom was found dead with several gunshot wounds. Shortly after that, police raided the residence of Rebecca’s estranged husband, Tim, and detained an individual whose identity hasn’t been revealed.

According to the authorities, they arrived at the crime scene at around 3.23 pm local time and were accompanied by a member of the Adams County State Attorney’s Office. Police Chief Adam Yates said:

“The information learned and evidence gathered over the last six days has led us to this point in our investigation. During a criminal investigation, it is not unusual to obtain and serve numerous search warrants for a variety of reasons.”

The chief further stated that the public should be patient while they continue investigating Rebecca Bliefnick’s demise. He added:

“Search warrants are a normal part of the investigative process. Our detectives will allow information and evidence to guide them as they continue to investigate. I have been outspoken about the importance of transparency in law enforcement. It is something I believe in very strongly. Regarding cases like this, however, I make no apologies for being tight-lipped.”

Rose @901Lulu Rebecca Bliefnick was murdered last week at her home. A family member went to check on her when she did not show to pick up her 3 children at school. She was in the middle of a rough divorce and tried to obtain an order of protection against her ex-husband. The investigation is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Rebecca Bliefnick was murdered last week at her home. A family member went to check on her when she did not show to pick up her 3 children at school. She was in the middle of a rough divorce and tried to obtain an order of protection against her ex-husband. The investigation is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BJzQcuNSIg

He further continued:

“I take the integrity of a homicide investigation seriously. We do not talk about crime details, specific investigative techniques, or theories about what happened. I will do my best to keep you informed, but I will not compromise this investigation.”

Rebecca Bliefnick’s homicide investigation involves a team of three investigative supervisors, eight detectives, an investigator with the Illinois State Police, and attorneys with the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office. Police Chief Yates further said:

“We are fortunate to live in a community where violent crimes such as this are rare. When it happens, it is devastating. Nothing I say here tonight will put our community at ease. Making an arrest in this case is the only way to do that. We are working very hard to make that happen. This investigation is our highest priority.”

The Chief has also offered condolences to Rebecca Bliefnick's family. He further mentioned that such crimes do not happen a lot in Quincy, a little town with 40,000 residents, and that the brutal incident has shocked the community. He said:

“Our officers and detectives will utilize every resource available to bring justice for the victim.”

HJD @heatherjo618 I knew her way back when her oldest was at the daycare I worked at in the summers during college. @901Lulu She was the sweetest womanI knew her way back when her oldest was at the daycare I worked at in the summers during college. @901Lulu She was the sweetest woman 💜 I knew her way back when her oldest was at the daycare I worked at in the summers during college.

Rebecca’s estranged husband was reportedly cooperative during the raid

Rebecca was reportedly married to Tim since 2009 and had three sons with him. However, the couple wasn’t living together and filed for divorce in 2021. During the raid, Tim was supposed “very cooperative” with the officers and gave them his home keys without resisting. Authorities further added that no arrests have been made and that they haven’t submitted an arrest warrant either. The police mentioned:

“As part of the warrant service, an individual was temporarily detained in the 2000 block of Hampshire and released. No arrests have been made in relation to this investigation.”

Tim Bliefnick’s attorney mentioned that the search warrant was issued and said “it is not surprising,” considering the circumstances. He even said:

“My only surprise is that it took this long to do. It is just as important that QPD (Quincy Police Department) conduct such an investigation to rule Tim OUT as a suspect so that investigative efforts can be spent elsewhere.”

Police Chief Yates also claimed that it is crucial to understand the concept of “innocent until proven guilty.”

ClaireD @ClaireDunphy007 @901Lulu Ex husband and their boys . Where’s this guy now ?? @901Lulu Ex husband and their boys . Where’s this guy now ?? https://t.co/ZIVuVdUxjI

In her obituary, Rebecca has been described as being generous and compassionate and someone who had “found her true calling in nursing.” She was a travel nurse at the Northeast Regional Medical Center and Hannibal Regional Hospital in Missouri during the COVID pandemic.

The case is an ongoing investigation. Law enforcement officials mentioned that they are keeping an open mind while investigating Rebecca Bliefnick's homicide case. Moreover, they are open to looking into additional witnesses and are yet to rule out anyone as a suspect.

Police have thus urged the public to contact them in case anybody has any information regarding the deceased Illinois mom.

Poll : 0 votes