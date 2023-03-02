Who was Jayden Pienta? Family identifies 16-year-old fatally stabbed during Santa Rosa school fight

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, a 16-year-old high school junior named Jayden Pienta was fatally stabbed at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa. According to authorities, a physical altercation broke out between a freshman student and two juniors.

Law enforcement officials received reports of the fight at around 11.11 am on Wednesday. The physical altercation turned so violent that 16-year-old Jayden Pienta died as a result of the stabbing, while the other junior sustained injuries.

The suspect has been identified as a 15-year-old male freshman student, whose identity has not been revealed as he allegedly fled the area. He was later found hiding in a creek bed and was arrested. According to law enforcement officials, the freshman was confronted by Jayden Pienta and another junior.

Amy Larson @AmyLarson25



Full story: BREAKING: A Montgomery High student who was fatally stabbed in a classroom today was ID'd as Jayden Pienta, 16, of Santa Rosa. Students showed up to the news conference voicing concerns over how the school handled the on-campus homicide.Full story: kron4.com/news/bay-area/… BREAKING: A Montgomery High student who was fatally stabbed in a classroom today was ID'd as Jayden Pienta, 16, of Santa Rosa. Students showed up to the news conference voicing concerns over how the school handled the on-campus homicide. Full story: kron4.com/news/bay-area/… https://t.co/DRj4bIWnrb

16-year-old Jayden Pienta died after being stabbed by a freshman in a classroom at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa

A tragic incident recently happened at a high school in Santa Rosa on when a 16-year-old junior was fatally stabbed. Jayden Pienta, along with another 16-year-old junior, reportedly walked into an art class and confronted a freshman (15), whose identity is yet to be revealed.

The three soon got into a fight that turned violent when the freshman pulled out a knife and stabbed the juniors. Pienta was stabbed thrice in the upper body, while the other junior was stabbed in the left hand.

According to authorities, the knife was about 4-5 inches long and had a black handle. They arrested the freshman who was hiding in a creek bed. According to Santa Rosa police:

“No Active Threat to Students or Staff. This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released soon. On March 1, 2023, at 11:11 am, the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Communication Center was notified about a fight on the Montgomery High School campus (1250 Hahman Drive, Santa Rosa.”

User001 @UserO010 @AmyLarson25 @kron4news This seems like self defense. Two juniors enter a class with a freshman and then start a fight. The freshman pulls a knife and stabs them and runs away. It is known that there has been fighting in the past between the two juniors and the freshman. School is 100% at fault here. @AmyLarson25 @kron4news This seems like self defense. Two juniors enter a class with a freshman and then start a fight. The freshman pulls a knife and stabs them and runs away. It is known that there has been fighting in the past between the two juniors and the freshman. School is 100% at fault here.

They further added:

“At least one student was injured. As numerous officers were responding, the suspect fled the school campus. There is no active threat to students or staff on campus. This incident is still under investigation and more will be released soon.”

A press conference took place on the same day later in the afternoon where it was mentioned that the injured juniors were conscious while police and paramedics arrived. They were immediately rushed to the hospital, where Jayden Pienta succumbed to his injuries. Addressing how the suspect had fled the scene and the authories were looking for him, Police Chief John Cregan said:

“We had 36 Santa Rosa officers respond to this incident and started combing the area. We had mutual aid assistance from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department and the Sonoma County helicopter aided in our search.”

Law enforcement officials reportedly received a tip from a witness at St. Eugene’s Cathedral. The chief further added:

“The knife was described as a folding knife with a black handle that had a blade of approximately four to five inches.”

Henry K. Lee @henrykleeKTVU Family mourns after student Jayden Pienta, 16, dies after being stabbed at Montgomery High in Santa Rosa during a fight that left 2nd 16yo boy hurt. 15yo boy held by @SantaRosaPolice on suspicion of murder, att.murder, assault & bringing weapon on campus. bit.ly/3SDrYS9 Family mourns after student Jayden Pienta, 16, dies after being stabbed at Montgomery High in Santa Rosa during a fight that left 2nd 16yo boy hurt. 15yo boy held by @SantaRosaPolice on suspicion of murder, att.murder, assault & bringing weapon on campus. bit.ly/3SDrYS9 https://t.co/FlHYnn0uBC

According to a student, the school should be held accountable for the tragic incident

Anna Trunnell, the Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent, addressed the incident that happened on March 1, 2023, and said:

“This is truly a sad day. The tragedy that happened here today is heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with the students involved, their families, friends, classmates, and staff of Montgomery High School. Right now our focus is on meeting the immediate physical and emotional needs of our students and staff.”

According to authorities, the violent fight was de-escalated by a teacher and three aids, but the students were back at it again. Shortly after that, the 15-year-old pulled the knife out. After getting stabbed, Jayden Pienta and the other student went to check on the injuries they sustained and went to the school nurse.

Jaden Pienta has been described as a “great kid.” According to one of his family members, the school failed to take proper action. The school was reportedly informed about an incident where tires were slashed. However, the authorities did not take any action. Jaden Pienta’s grandmother said:

“They didn’t even call the parents today! Schoolkids called the parents today to let them know their son had just been stabbed. How is his mother going to get through this? How are we going to get through this.”

Meanwhile, Pienta’s aunt said:

“He was a good boy. A quiet and gentle boy. He did not harm anybody. This is so out of character for something like this to happen to him. I don't understand.”

A Montogomery High School student, who hasn’t been identified mentioned that the school must be held accountable for the incident. The student added:

“A student had to call 911. Nobody else did. A student did; a kid. The school didn’t do anything. The school knew these two had problems beforehand. It’s their job to keep us safe.”

Family members of Jayden Pienta are in shock and grieving the loss of their loved ones. Pienta has been described as a “great kid.” According to Trunnell, the school superintendent, they are giving special focus and attention to the emotional and physical requirements of school staff and students.

Poll : 0 votes