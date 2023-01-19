"There should be no room for such violence": Netizens react as brass knuckles fight video surfaces online

On Monday, January 16, Twitter page Wild Fights posted a viral video of a girl attacking a boy with brass knuckles in a Newark, Delaware Charter school.

In shocking footage of the incident, the boy can be seen facing away from the girl and addressing the surrounding students. The girl proceeds to grab the boy by the neck before striking him several times, causing him to collapse.

Disclaimer: The following video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Netizens later claimed that the assailant was armed with brass knuckles. Subsequently, the girl quickly walked away from the scene while onlookers surrounded the boy, who was visibly in pain following the attack.

The incident prompted feelings of shock and disgust among netizens, with many of the opinion that the girl should be expelled or even arrested. One user stated:

"I hope they expel her from the school. There should be no room for such violence."

The cause of the altercation remains unconfirmed.

The incident is reportedly over 2 years old

According to Gateway Pundit, the fight took place at the Las Americas ASPIRA academy. Twitter WCoast claimed that while the fight took place two years ago, it has recently resurfaced and gone viral across social media platforms.

As a result, the school issued an official statement acknowledging the incident.

A school spokesperson said of the statement:

“This is an old video of an incident that was addressed a long time ago. It does not represent the safe and caring learning environment maintained at our school building."

The spokesperson added that the video of the brass knuckles fight should not be spread any further, as it involves minors.

The spokesperson stated:

“You can help us protect our students by reporting the tweet and not continuing to share the images as they are of un-consenting minors. Thank you.”

As per Twitter user WCoast, the incident may have happened after the boy accused the girl of stealing.

Wcoast said:

"There is a longer video that shows the boy getting in her face. He thought she stole from him. She says, he asked the crowd to hold his bottle and she took it as a physical threat. The boy was 13, the girl 15. It's an old video. 2 years."

While school officials did not acknowledge the consequences faced by the assailant, many netizens called for her to go to a juvenile detention facility due to the brutal nature of the attack, as well as the fact that the brass knuckles could potentially be classified as a deadly weapon.

Twitter user Danny Cage posted:

"That kid needs to be locked up in Juvie and charged. That’s assault with a deadly weapon I don’t care how old they are."

School officials did not disclose the injuries the victim faced in the incident.

