Nick Kyrgios to face court on Assault Charges against ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari in October; adjournment bid rejected

Nick Kyrgios is set to appear in court on alleged assault charges in October 2022 after his adjournment bid was rejected by a Canberra magistrate.

Kyrgios was absent from the court mention that was held on Tuesday, August 23 at the ACT Magistrates Court as he is currently in the United States.

The Australian was represented by Canberra solicitor Michael Kukulies-Smith who appealed for the matter to be listed for November 25. Kukulies-Smith reasoned that the November date was preferred by Kyrgios as he otherwise spends very little time in the Australian Capital Territory. He did not divulge any other details.

Magistrate Louise Taylor, however, was apathetic about the bid and did not entertain the secrecy surrounding the case. She remained inflexible about the athlete’s scheduling issues.

"Lots of defendants have matters they might like the court to accommodate," the magistrate said.

Nick Kyrgios was granted a six-week adjournment and October 4 was finalized for representation of the application.

The 27-year-old was reportedly charged with common assault after he was involved in an altercation with his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari in late 2021. The common assault charge carries a maximum sentence of two years in jail.

In October 2021, Nick Kyrgios and his ex-girlfriend had an ugly encounter in a hotel room in Adelaide. As things got out of hand, police were alerted about the incident.

Earlier in July, as the allegations came to light, lawyer Jason Moffett, who represented Kyrgios, told the Canberra Times that his client was made aware of the charges and was taking the allegations very seriously.

“It’s in the context of a domestic relationship. The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr. Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously. Given the matter is before the court, he doesn’t have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we’ll issue a media release,” Moffett had announced in July.

The Australian is currently competing in the United States, where he has won three titles - the doubles at the Atlanta Open and the singles and doubles at the Citi Open. He will be participating in the upcoming US Open in New York from August 29.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 Australia @sportingnewsau



He wins both the singles and doubles finals at the Citi Open within hours of each other Two titles in one day for Nick KyrgiosHe wins both the singles and doubles finals at the Citi Open within hours of each other Two titles in one day for Nick Kyrgios 🏆🏆He wins both the singles and doubles finals at the Citi Open within hours of each other 💪 https://t.co/yvO6qzff2I

Chiara Passari warns Costeen Hatzi of Nick Kyrgios

Nick Krygios and Costeen Hatzi at the 2022 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios is currently in a relationship with social media influencer Costeen Hatzi.

Kyrgios recently opened up about his personal life and stated that he was in a very healthy relationship.

“I think being just at peace with your life definitely helps. I think everything around me right now is amazing. You know, I’m fortunate enough to be in a really healthy relationship that’s loving, she supports me, and we just have fun,” he said in a press conference.

The couple started dating in December 2021, in close proximity to the tennis player’s break-up with his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Passari had stated that Kyrgios was habituated to moving on too quickly and that he was afraid of being alone. She also sent a warning to his current partner.

“This girl has no idea what she’s in for. The exact same things happened to me. He moves on (quickly) because he is too afraid to be alone,” Passari was reported as saying.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala