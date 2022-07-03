Who is Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend? Meet the Australian model who has been a permanent fixture of his players' box at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi can be seen cheering him on from his players' box at Wimbledon every match.

Kyrgios is quite the character on the court and is someone who is tennis box office, be it for his play, his underarm serve or his dramatic outbursts. He is someone who never shies away from speaking his mind and has often landed in hot water for his antics, reasonable or otherwise.

The 27-year-old has been in brilliant form lately, having reached the fourth round of Wimbledon. He beat Paul Jubb and Filip Krajinovic to set up a third-round clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Kyrgios beat the Greek 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7) to seal his place in the last 16 of the competition.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



#Wimbledon Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nick Kyrgios: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙃𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝘾𝙪𝙩 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nick Kyrgios: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙃𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝘾𝙪𝙩#Wimbledon https://t.co/ySHotqt9fI

Kyrgios has a lot of loved ones cheering for him from his players' box at Wimbledon this year, with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi one of them. She has become a talked-about individual recently after she was spotted attending Kyrgios' matches at SW19.

Hatzi is a blogger based in Sydney who runs her own business, Casa Amor Interiors, which focuses on home decor. She has over 78,000 followers on Instagram.

Hatzi and Kyrgios started dating last December and the current World No. 40 said back in May that he would marry her soon. The Australian's previous partners include Ajla Tomljanovic, who will also compete in the last 16 of the Championships this year.

Nick Kyrgios will take on Brandon Nakashima in the fourth round of Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios will face Brandon Nakashima in the forth round of Wimbledon

After defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas, Nick Kyrgios will take on Brandon Nakashima for a place in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. The 20-year-old American beat Nicola Kuhn, Denis Shapovalov and Daniel Galan to reach the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Kyrgios and Nakashima will lock horns for the first time, and the winner faces either 19th seed Alex de Minaur or Cristian Garin in the quarterfinals.

The Aussie has been in good form during the grass court season, winning 10 out of 12 matches so far. He reached the semifinals of the BOSS Open and Halle Open, losing to Andy Murray and Hubert Hurkacz respectively.

He competed at the Mallorca Championships and won his opening match against Laslo Djere. However, he was forced to withdraw from his match against Roberto Bautista Agut due to an abdominal injury.

Given his current run of form, he stands a fair chance of reaching the semifinals of Wimbledon. Provided Kyrgios maintains his consistency, he's well-placed to win his maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far