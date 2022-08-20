Is Nick Kyrgios playing 2022 US Open? Everything you need to know about the Australian's participation at the New York Grand Slam

Nick Kyrgios is all set to compete at the US Open next week. The Australian is enjoying a hot streak on the North American hardcourts this summer.

Coming off a surprise run to the Wimbledon final, where he lost to Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios did the double at the Citi Open in Washington DC. He won his second singles title at the tournament and hours later combined with Jack Sock to win the doubles title too. That made him the first player in history to do the double in DC.

José Morgado @josemorgado Nick Kyrgios completes the double & wins the the double title as well in Washington DC alonside Jack Sock.



They beat RG finalists Dodig and Krajicek 7-5, 6-4 in the final.



Kyrgios just the 2nd player to win singles & doubles in a tournament this year, after Rublev in Marseille. Nick Kyrgios completes the double & wins the the double title as well in Washington DC alonside Jack Sock.They beat RG finalists Dodig and Krajicek 7-5, 6-4 in the final.Kyrgios just the 2nd player to win singles & doubles in a tournament this year, after Rublev in Marseille. https://t.co/TY4F9Z43xe

The Australian then toppled top seed Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 32 at the Canadian Masters. He made a run to the last eight, where his nine-match win streak was snapped by Hubert Hurkacz. The 27-year-old won his opener in Cincinnati before losing to Taylor Fritz to drop to 31-9 on the year.

On Saturday, Kyrgios landed in New York for his ninth US Open campaign, posting an old picture of himself competing at Flushing Meadows. He captioned it on Instagram stories:

"Young kygs in NY. Let's turn this shit back."

Kyrgios shared an old picture on Instagram stories.

The World No. 28 lost in the first round in New York last year and will be keen to make a deeper run this time.

Is Nick Kyrgios primed for his Major breakthrough at 2022 US Open?

Nick Kyrgios at the 2021 US Open.

Nick Kyrgios has a rather ordinary record at the US Open, winning only eight of his 16 matches.

After emerging from qualifying to make his Flushing Meadows main draw debut in 2013, the World No. 28 has never made the second week at the tournament. Kyrgios has fallen in the third round on four occasions, most recently doing so against Andrey Rublev in 2019.

He has had four first-round exits in New York, with the last of them coming against Roberto Bautista Agut last year. Notably, Kyrgios missed the 2020 edition of the tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, though, there are high expectations from the Australian in New York. He's finally playing the tennis he has always been thought to be capable of. More importantly, the 27-year-old has displayed newfound consistency, enabling him to go deep in tournaments.

US Open Tennis @usopen Nick Kyrgios saved five match points and recorded 35 aces to earn a spot in Saturday's semifinals Nick Kyrgios saved five match points and recorded 35 aces to earn a spot in Saturday's semifinals 😯 https://t.co/FxWNU1gKWU

Thanks to being ranked inside the top 30, Kyrgios is all set to be seeded at the US Open in the next fortnight. That means he won't run into another seed until at least the third round.

Kyrgios has a unique opportunity to do something big in New York as a handful of top contenders will either be absent or out of form. Defending champion Novak Djokovic and the injured Alexander Zverev could miss the tournament, while Rafael Nadal has only recently returned to action from an injury-enforced break.

He might not have the perfect opportunity to make his Major breakthrough at Flushing Meadows in the next fortnight. He has everything going for him - gametime on the North American hardcourts (10-2) and an early arrival in New York to acclimatize to the conditions. It remains to be seen what Nick Kyrgios conjures in this year's final Grand Slam.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan