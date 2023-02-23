“He was looking for validation”: Bryan Kohberger’s former friends opens up about Idaho murder suspect’s heroin addiction

Back in November 2022, Bryan Kohberger was accused of killing four Idaho University students. The victims were identified as Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole, and Ethan Chapin.

The tragic incident occurred on November 13, 2022, when Kohberger allegedly murdered four students in a rental home in Moscow, Idaho. On December 30, Kohberger was taken into custody from his family home in Pennsylvania.

Recently, Bryan Kohberger’s former friends have spoken about his struggles with heroin addiction. They claimed that Kohberger used marijuana as a way to cope with bullying in high school. However, the marijuana usage soon turned to heroin addiction. A high school friend even claimed that "he [Bryan] was looking for validation" during his high school years, which is how he ended up in the "drug scene."

Lisa Evans @LisaEva03392155 @thedailybeast Not one iota of which excuses what he did to four innocent people who didn't even know him. @thedailybeast Not one iota of which excuses what he did to four innocent people who didn't even know him.

Bryan Kohberger’s former classmate recalls how he had asked her to drive him to purchase needles

Bryan Kohberger, the Idaho killing suspect, is known to have suffered from heroin addiction. His high school friends and batch mates mentioned how he was bullied in high school and that he initially found marijuana to cope with the bullying. Casey Arntz, who went to the same high school as Kohberger, said:

“I feel he was looking for validation, and that’s why he fell into that crowd. And honestly, it’s why he fell into the whole drug scene.”

After being arrested on December 30, 2022, Bryan Kohberger is currently being held at the Latah County Jail in Idaho. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26, 2023. Arntz further recalled an incident where Kohberger asked her to drive him to purchase needles for his aunt. However, she later discovered that he was buying drugs. She continued:

“He literally used me to get it. I was freaking out and not happy I had heroin in my car and didn’t even know.”

Kevin Fixler @kfixler idahostatesman.com/news/local/cri… In HS, #Idaho4 suspect #BryanKohberger lost weight so rapidly he had a tummy tuck, two old friends said. Soon his "alpha" side surfaced and he spiraled into a heroin habit, using until at least 2016. Some PA peers later overdosed. My story @IdahoStatesman In HS, #Idaho4 suspect #BryanKohberger lost weight so rapidly he had a tummy tuck, two old friends said. Soon his "alpha" side surfaced and he spiraled into a heroin habit, using until at least 2016. Some PA peers later overdosed. My story @IdahoStatesman. idahostatesman.com/news/local/cri…

Casey’s brother, Thomas Arntz, recalled how Kohberger always wanted to show that he is physically stronger and smarter than everyone else around him:

“He always wanted to be dominant physically and intellectually. He had to show that he was smarter and bigger than you, and try to put me down and make me feel insecure about myself. So much of that was a torment and I didn’t want to be around him anymore.”

Thoams added:

“It almost seemed to me he had a desire to be the alpha... For no reason, he’d try to grapple me and put me in headlocks when I didn’t want to. He tried to portray it as just boys being boys, but that’s not the way I ever took it.”

Bryan Kohberger was studying criminology at DeSales University. He reportedly also studied under the famous forensic psychologist Katherine Ramsland and co-wrote Confession of a Serial Killer: The Untold Story of Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer.

Authorities discovered that Kohberger could be linked to the murders through DNA recovered from the knife sheath that was left at the crime scene in the Moscow house. One of the victim's surviving roommates also mentioned a rough description of the killer to law enforcement officials. However, police couldn’t recover the knife, as it still remains missing.

