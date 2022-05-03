Who is Erin Falati? Amber Heard's nurse reveals photos of actress's bruises after alleged Johnny Depp altercation

Amber Heard’s nurse Erin Falati appeared in court through a pre-recorded video as a witness of the former's ongoing defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Falati told the jury that Heard sent her text messages showing photos of her red and bruised face.

Ivana Escalera @IvanaE

#IStandWithAmberHeard Nurse Erin Boerum Falati reports seeing injuries on Amber Heard. Nurse Erin Boerum Falati reports seeing injuries on Amber Heard.#IStandWithAmberHeard https://t.co/kBdJEEoefj

Speaking on Heard and Depp's past arguments, Falati reportedly said they had a general discord and a repetitive pattern in the relationship:

"I recall a general sense of discord in the relationship…. disagreements, reconciliation and kind of that repeating pattern."

However, the nurse also mentioned that she was unsure about the nature of the marks:

"I’m not an expert… I mean there’s color on her face in different areas, I don’t know what’s what."

Falati also testified that Heard’s sister Whitney said the actress was suicidal at one point in the past. When authorities asked if Heard ever spoke about being scared of Depp, the nurse said she could not remember.

A note from Falati displayed in court showed an instance when she saw Heard bleeding from her lip, allegedly after the actress had an altercation with Depp.

Nurse Falati was the last witness to testify at Monday's defamation hearing. The witness testimony is set to continue through Tuesday.

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard began on April 11, 2022. Depp sued Heard for $50 million after she called herself a "domestic violence survivor" in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

Although Depp was not directly named in the story, his team claimed that the indication negatively affected his career and public image. Heard countersued Depp for $100 million, claiming that the actor assaulted her on multiple occasions during their relationship.

Everything to know about Amber Heard's former nurse Erin Falati

Erin Falati is Amber Heard's former nurse (Image via Alice/Law & Crime Network/Twitter)

Erin Falati (formerly Boerum) is Amber Heard's former nurse. Falati is a trained nurse specializing in addictions and mental health.

She primarily worked with chemical dependency, as per her testimony from the trial. She also revealed that she once worked for Johnny Depp's doctor Dr. David Kipper and often provided nursing services for him at times.

Falati started providing services to Heard while directly working for Dr. Kipper. She said she also gave nursing care to Johnny Depp whenever required. The nurse also said that she sometimes provided emotional support to her clients over the phone, by text, or in person.

