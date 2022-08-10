Who is Scott Perry? FBI seizes Trump ally's phone following former President's Mar-a-Lago home raid

Donald Trump's ally Scott Perry said the FBI seized his phone after raiding the former President's Mar-a-Lago resort on Monday. The congressman told Fox News that FBI agents approached him while he was traveling with his family and asked him to hand over his phone:

“This morning, while traveling with my family, 3 FBI agents visited me and seized my cell phone. They made no attempt to contact my lawyer, who would have made arrangements for them to have my phone if that was their wish.”

Perry mentioned that the move angered him and called out the Department of Justice. He also said that his phone contains his legislative, political, and personal information, which is not the "government's business":

“I’m outraged — though not surprised — that the FBI under the direction of Merrick Garland’s DOJ, would seize the phone of a sitting Member of Congress. My phone contains info about my legislative and political activities, and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents, and friends. None of this is the government’s business.”

Before the FBI's action, Representative Liz Cheney claimed that Perry allegedly contacted the White House to seek a pardon shortly after the January 6 Capitol Riot. However, the Republican vehemently denied the accusation.

In May, the House Select Committee's investigation of the January 6 attack on the Capitol accused Scott Perry of being "directly involved with efforts to corrupt the Department of Justice and install Jeffrey Clark as acting Attorney General."

The committee also alleged that Perry previously communicated with the White House about issues important to the House Select committee's ongoing investigation into the Capitol Riot.

The communication also included "allegations that Dominion voting machines had been corrupted." The committee also accused Perry of messaging former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, asking him about the possibility of making Jeffrey Clark the Attorney General before January 6.

Know about Scott Perry: The politician was born in San Diego

Scott Perry is the US representative for Pennsylvania's 10th congressional district (Image via Getty Images)

Scott Perry is an American politician who serves as the US representative for Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District. He was born in San Diego on May 27, 1962, before moving to Dillsburg when he was seven.

He graduated from Dillsburg's Northern High School in 1980 and later from Cumberland-Perry Vo-Tech School. Perry earned a bachelor of science in business administration management from Pennsylvania State University in 1991.

RepScottPerry @RepScottPerry #BuildBackBroke #BidensAmerica 2,135 pages on a day’s notice, folks. Gotta pass it to know what’s in it, right, Speaker Pelosi? The American People deserve better than this sham process. #ReconciliationBill 2,135 pages on a day’s notice, folks. Gotta pass it to know what’s in it, right, Speaker Pelosi? The American People deserve better than this sham process. #ReconciliationBill #BuildBackBroke #BidensAmerica https://t.co/T51iS0mN5J

He then completed his master's in strategic planning from the United States Army War College in 2012. According to his official bio, Perry began working when he was 13 and picked fruit at Ashcombe's Farm in Mechanicsburg.

The California native also took up several other professions, including that of a draftsman, mechanic, dock worker, and licensed insurance agent, among others. He then established his own mechanical contracting firm, Hydrotech Mechanical Services Inc, with his mother in 1993.

Scott Perry began his military service after enlisting in the Army in 1980. He trained in Fort Dix, New Jersey, and graduated as a technical drafting specialist from Advanced Individual Training at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

He also graduated as the president of Pennsylvania's Officer Candidate School and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in Field Artillery. Perry went on to qualify as a helicopter pilot in Army Aviation and advanced through several ranks, including the executive officer of the 1st Squadron, the 104th Cavalry Regiment (Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2002–2003), commander of the 2nd Battalion (General Support), and the 104th Aviation Regiment in 2008.

The 60-year-old also commanded the 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion in Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom between 2009 and 2010. He served as the Task Force Diablo and flew nearly 44 combat missions.

He was promoted to Colonel in 2011 before becoming the Commander of the Fort Indiantown Gap National Training Site. He was eventually selected to attend the United States Army War College, which led to him earning a master's degree in Strategic Studies.

In 2014, Scott Perry was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General and started serving as the Assistant Division Commander of the 28th Infantry Division. The then-Brigadier General Perry retired in 2019 after serving as the Assistant Adjutant General of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

RepScottPerry @RepScottPerry #Ukraine A message to the great warriors of Ukraine led by @Vitaliy_Klychko and @ZelenskyyUa — we are with you, stay in the right, stay in the fight. #IStandWithUkraine A message to the great warriors of Ukraine led by @Vitaliy_Klychko and @ZelenskyyUa — we are with you, stay in the right, stay in the fight. #IStandWithUkraine #Ukraine https://t.co/L67m6RxzAt

As part of his political career, Perry served as the representative for Pennsylvania's 4th congressional district between 2013 and 2017. He was also victorious in the re-election for the newly-redistricted 10th District of Pennsylvania in 2018.

During his time as a Pennsylvania State Representative, Perry reportedly earned a record of protecting the interests of the taxpayers in Harrisburg. He was appointed to the Committees on Appropriations, Consumer Affairs, Labor Relations, Veterans Affairs, Emergency Preparedness, and Rules.

Scott Perry even serves on the US House Committees on Transportation & Infrastructure and Foreign Affairs. He has also been elected as the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus.

He even served as the chairman of the Carroll Township Planning Commission and Dillsburg Area Wellhead Protection Advisory Committee. The congressman is also a Township Source Water Protection Committee member and served on the Dillsburg Revitalization Committee.

