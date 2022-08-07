Pennsylvania house fire: Criminal probe underway as tragic incident kills 7 adults and 3 children

On Friday, August 5, 2022, a horrific fire broke out at a Pennsylvania residence, resulting in the death of seven adults and three children. The blaze, which took place in the early hours of Friday, destroyed a two-storey house in Nescopeck beyond recognition and killed members of the same family.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the deceased children, two boys and one girl, were aged between 5 years to 7 years. Their identities have not been disclosed by the police. The seven adults who passed away in this sudden tragedy include Dale Baker, 19, and Star Baker, 22; 79-year-old David Daubert Sr., 42-year-old Brian Daubert, 45-year-old Shannon Daubert, 47-year-old Laura Daubert; and Marian Slusser, aged 54.

Rest In Peace my little buddy. Uncle Shawn loves you so much. My 6 year old nephew, Aiden Daubert, passed away in today’s house fire in Nescopeck. He wanted to be a football player and a cop when he got older. I always told him he could play for the #Browns Rest In Peace my little buddy. Uncle Shawn loves you so much. #44Forever My 6 year old nephew, Aiden Daubert, passed away in today’s house fire in Nescopeck. He wanted to be a football player and a cop when he got older. I always told him he could play for the #Browns Rest In Peace my little buddy. Uncle Shawn loves you so much. #44Forever https://t.co/Il6DgYJrZ7

According to firefighters, the building also housed 13 dogs. No information on whether they survived has been released yet.

In a cruel twist of fate, a volunteer firefighter who was assigned to the case rushed to the site of the fire, only to realize that the house belonged to his family, and that his own children were inside the inferno. Pennsylvania firefighter Harold Baker told The Citizens’ Voice of Wilkes-Barre that apart from his children, the victims also included his father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, and three grandchildren.

He said:

"When we turned the corner up here on Dewey [Street] I knew right away what house it was just by looking down the street. I was on the first engine, and when we pulled up, the whole place was fully involved. We tried to get in to them."

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Derek Felsman informed media that a 'complex' criminal investigation is underway. While there is an ongoing fire investigation, Felsman said:

"Should the fire marshals determine the cause to be intentional and incendiary, we would begin a criminal investigation for arson."

Tragic Pennsylvania fire case explored

Emily Kress @emilykress_news Pennsylvania State Police have officially confirmed 10 people have died in an early morning fire here on First Street in Nescopeck, Luzerne County. Ages of the victims range from 5 to 79. @WNEP Pennsylvania State Police have officially confirmed 10 people have died in an early morning fire here on First Street in Nescopeck, Luzerne County. Ages of the victims range from 5 to 79. @WNEP https://t.co/Bbq2RHu97U

Around 2:30 am on Friday, residents of 1st Street in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania, heard a loud popping sound before one of the houses was engulfed in fire. While three people escaped in time, police reported that at least ten people, including three young children, lost their lives in the horrific blaze. Neighbors also reported that they could hear someone yelling:

"They're all dead."

When one of the responding firefighters turned out to be related to the people killed in the fire, the tragic sense of loss deepened. Harold Baker told local newspapers:

"The kids that were there and my two kids were just visiting their aunt and uncle. Those were the ones who own the house. They were there visiting and going into the pool and all that."

All attempts at dousing the huge fire were futile, and Baker could not save his family. The 40-year-old volunteer told The Associated Press:

"There wasn’t nothing we could’ve done to get in there. We tried, but we couldn’t get in."

Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta @malcolmkenyatta Absolutely heartbroken for the Nescopeck community and the families mourning after this tragic fire. cnn.com/2022/08/05/us/… Absolutely heartbroken for the Nescopeck community and the families mourning after this tragic fire. cnn.com/2022/08/05/us/…

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce stated that further information will be available once the preliminary investigation is over.

