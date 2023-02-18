“Waited till she was legal to marry her”: Miya Dickey missing claim surfaces as Marques Houston age difference goes viral 

A photo of singer Marques Houston with his wife Miya Dickey and their daughter recently surfaced online and went viral after netizens pointed out the couple’s questionable age-difference.

In the image caption, Houston’s age was marked as 40 and Dickey’s as 22. It also stated that the pair allegedly celebrated three years of wedding and 10 years of togetherness, making people question if the couple were allegedly together since Dickey was just 12 years old while Houston was an adult.

🎟 @AjElDios I ain’t the best at math but this math ain’t math’n 🤨🧐 I ain’t the best at math but this math ain’t math’n 🤨🧐 https://t.co/naap1St45c

The latest claim also prompted social media users to revisit the missing theories involving Dickey. Back in 2020, MTO News reported that a girl matching the name and image of Dickey was found on the National Database for Missing Teenagers.

As per the database, a teenager named “Miyana Juanita Pinkney” was declared missing in Oregon in 2016 when she was 15 years old. Her adopted parents shared that they believed she fled her Oregon home to visit her biological mother in California.

A screenshot of the database resurfaced after Twitter user @/PaigeChristieUK shared the image of the document online. The circumstances of the missing report read:

“Miyana's birth mother, Paula Harris, lost parental rights in California and Miyana was adopted in California in 2012. Miyana ran away from her home in Eugene, Oregon, on August 6, 2016, at 8:00 AM.”

The database continued:

“It is believed Miyana is with, or traveling to, her birth mother, Paula Harris, or maternal grandmother, Barbara Dotson, in California.”

Previous speculation suggested that Dickey allegedly first appeared in public after her engagement with Houston at 18 years of age. However, the latest theory prompted some people to think that the duo allegedly knew each other from before.

Twitter user @/CleopatraRanay even alleged that Marques Houston “nearly kidnapped” Miya Dickey and waited until she was 18 to officially tie the knot:

Sunflower 🌻 @CleopatraRanay @AjElDios Ain’t this the girl he like damn near kidnapped and waited til she was legal to marry her. The story was wild about him and this chick. @AjElDios Ain’t this the girl he like damn near kidnapped and waited til she was legal to marry her. The story was wild about him and this chick.

The Sister, Sister star has previously addressed criticism surrounding his significant age-difference with Dickey and announced that the duo did not start dating until the latter was an adult. He also clarified that they got engaged in 2019 and married in 2020.

As per Houston’s updates, Dickey was 18 years old when she got engaged to the singer in 2019 and 20 years old when they tied the knot in 2020. The singer also clarified that the pair first met through a mutual friend in 2018 and that he did not know about her existence before that year.

Marques Houston also noted that he met Miya Dickey through their mutual friend, Chris Stokes' daughter, Chrissy Morales, in 2018. The duo married in June 2020 and welcomed their daughter Zara in 2021.

Netizens reacts to Miya Dickey missing claim and scrutinizes age difference with Marques Houston

Marques Houston and Miya Dickey's age-gap came under scrutiny once again (Image via Marques Houston/Instagram)

Nearly three years after Marques Houston’s wedding to Miya Dickey, criticism surrounding their age-difference resurfaced on social media after a post claimed that the couple allegedly celebrated their three-year anniversary and 10 years together when Houston was 40 and Dickey was 22.

As questions surrounding their age-difference and relationship made the rounds on social media, several people also revisited an alleged past theory which claimed Dickey was a missing runway teen before she went public as Houston’s wife at 18.

Several social media users also took to Twitter to react to the speculation and said Houston and Dickey's age differences were "gross":

Maserati Maine @TheBoyMazi Wait Marques Houston 10 years of marriage 🤔🤔🤔🤔 minus that 10 from 22 years old she is and ummm 🤣 Wait Marques Houston 10 years of marriage 🤔🤔🤔🤔 minus that 10 from 22 years old she is and ummm 🤣😫😭 https://t.co/p491ep6t84

Mamacita💋 @QueLindaMaria @AjElDios This is real life gross. . Like he was 39 and she was 19 when they got married. @AjElDios This is real life gross. . Like he was 39 and she was 19 when they got married.

Paigey✨ @PaigeChristieUK



Exhibit A/ Paigey✨ @PaigeChristieUK @mamagetsit_done Proof: girl I’ve been down this whole rabbit hole. @mamagetsit_done Proof: girl I’ve been down this whole rabbit hole. https://t.co/lF5bEVkY1O Miya’s real name was Miyana she went missing in aug 2016 and Jehovah’s Witness singer Marques Houston Has been dating her since she was 15 at a minimum. He married her weeks after her 18th birthday and now she immediately has a child. She’s 22. She was groomed imo.Exhibit A/ twitter.com/paigechristieu… Miya’s real name was Miyana she went missing in aug 2016 and Jehovah’s Witness singer Marques Houston Has been dating her since she was 15 at a minimum. He married her weeks after her 18th birthday and now she immediately has a child. She’s 22. She was groomed imo.Exhibit A/ twitter.com/paigechristieu… https://t.co/V77sokOMHg

La Reina del Sur @DeolindaRafael So the young girl who’s married to marques Houston was missing since she was 15 and then reappeared married to him at 18 So the young girl who’s married to marques Houston was missing since she was 15 and then reappeared married to him at 18 😮😮😮

DrRamblings @DrRamblings @Suite_Tea @marqueshouston 22, dating for 10 years, that means they started dating when he was 30 and she was...ewwww. @Suite_Tea @marqueshouston 22, dating for 10 years, that means they started dating when he was 30 and she was...ewwww. https://t.co/ezmtgQ4czH

La Reina del Sur @DeolindaRafael Chris stokes and marques Houston it sounds like they were groomers Chris stokes and marques Houston it sounds like they were groomers

n. @_alayin Marques Houston is disgusting Marques Houston is disgusting

While Dickey has never addressed the missing teen rumors, she has also kept her background information under wraps. The model reportedly changed her name to “Miyana Houston” on Instagram after her wedding to Marques, but did mention that her real name was “Miyana Juanita Houston.”

When the information surrounding Dickey’s background first surfaced online in 2020, she shared a cryptic post on Instagram with a quote that read “let people judge you… never doubt your worth or the beauty of your truth”:

At the time, Marques Houston addressed the backlash surrounding his age-gap with Dickey and clarified that the duo first met in 2018 when the latter was approximately 17 years old.

He said that they only started a relationship after she turned 18 and got engaged in March 2019 “five months after they started dating.” Houston also said that his wife was 19 years old when they got married in 2020.

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Marques Houston or Miya Dickey will address the latest speculation and theories surrounding their relationship.

