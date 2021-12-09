What is Miya Houston's age? Age difference and all about Marques Houston's wife as couple welcome first child together

Singer Marques Houston and his wife Miya Dickey are now the parents of a daughter, Zara, born on December 2.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Houston said that his wife chose the name Zara since she felt it was exotic. He mentioned that Dickey wanted their daughter to have a memorable name that was not an average name.

Houston stated that being a new parent is a strange feeling for him and Dickey. He mentioned that them not babysitting their friends’ kids and not getting any sleep reminds them that they are now parents.

Marques Houston and Miya Dickey age gap explored

Miya Dickey was 19 years old while she tied the knot with Marques Houston in 2020. Houston revealed his wife’s age through an Instagram post in June 2020.

Considering her age in 2020, Miya is now 20 years old while her husband is 40. The pair have an age difference of 20 years. The couple did not reveal anything regarding Dickey’s pregnancy because of the criticism they have been facing due to their age gap.

Marques Houston and Miya Dickey relationship timeline

Marques Houston once said that he met Miya Dickey at Jehovah’s Witness convention in 2018. They were introduced by Houston’s manager, Chris Stokes, and his daughter.

The pair got engaged in 2019 after dating for five months. Their relationship was criticized by the public, and a few questioned whether Houston started dating Dickey when she was of legal age.

Houston clarified on Instagram that with everything going on around the world, his love life should not be a topic. He continued by saying that this is not music or television, and it is his family and his future wife.

Marques Houston and Miya Dickey tied the knot back in 2020, and the wedding ceremony took place at Eagle Glen Golf Club in Corona, California. The event was attended by a few guests because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and recording artist Major made a surprise appearance.

Houston is a well-known singer and actor. He is mostly known for his appearances as Roger Evans in the television sitcom Sister, Sister. Meanwhile, Dickey is an internet star, public figure, and celebrity partner. Her net worth is supposed to be around $50,000.

