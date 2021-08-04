Jake Paul and Lil Nas X hook-up rumors explained as YouTuber's latest TikTok video fuels intense speculation online

In his latest post on TikTok, Jake Paul acknowledged some of his past "faults" as the trend continues on the video-sharing platform.

Paul listed "fired by disney," "got raided by the FBI" and "jumped by Floyd Mayweather" as a few of his faults before mentioning his fake marriage to Tana Mongeau and hooking up with rapper Lil Nas X.

The video was soon cut off after mentioning Lil Nas X, which left fans questioning the statement. During Jake Paul's career, he has not been previously linked to rapper Lil Nas X. While Jake Paul does follow the "Industry Baby" rapper, it is not reciprocated and Lil Nas X does not follow Paul.

The video was shared on Instagram by user defnoodles and has received over eight hundred likes and forty-five comments.

Fans react to Jake Paul rumors involving Lil Nas X

In the comments section of the post on Instagram, many users were questioning the legitimacy of Jake Paul's claim. Some were mostly entertained by the TikTok itself while others took issue with Jake Paul calling Tana Mongeau "a sloth."

One comment read:

"I'd take tana over Jake Paul any day."

Another commenter said:

"How is the 'hooked up with lil nas x' just casually being ignored. To be fair they're both trolls."

Many fans claimed that Lil Nas X would not pursue someone like Jake Paul, and users on Instagram were not convinced.

Screenshot from Instagram (1/10)

Screenshot from Instagram (2/10)

Screenshot from Instagram (3/10)

Screenshot from Instagram (4/10)

Screenshot from Instagram (5/10)

Screenshot from Instagram (6/10)

Screenshot from Instagram (7/10)

Screenshot from Instagram (8/10)

Screenshot from Instagram (9/10)

Screenshot from Instagram (10/10)

Under the TikTok post, many users had similar reactions.

One comment stated:

"Lil Nas X has some explaining to do."

Another user stated:

"Lmao, the last one better be a joke."

Many believe that the statement was merely a joke on Jake Paul's part. There is currently no proof on whether or not the two have met, let alone had a relationship. Jake Paul has not come forward to confirm or deny the rumors. Lil Nas X has also not commented on the situation at this time.

Also read: "I choose David's vlogs over her": Jason Nash causes massive upset among fans after joking about his daughter and ignoring assault allegations

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish