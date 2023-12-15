Did Austen Kroll kiss Whitney Smith on Southern Charm? Season 9 incident earns hilarious reactions online

Southern Charm season 9 aired a brand new episode this week on Thursday, December 14, 2023. During the segment, fans saw Olivia and Taylor Ann try and hash things out, followed by Shep and Austen clashing about the latter and Taylor Ann's recently exposed secret that shook the group.

However, as best friends Shep and Austen clashed, Craig, Whitney, and Madison were all present in the room. At one point, Austen wanted to explain how Taylor came on to him and decided to re-enact the kiss with the help of another cast member.

He used Whitney to demonstrate what happened as he pretended to be the male cast member and kissed him intensely to show his best friend that his girlfriend came onto him and not the other way around.

Fans took to social media to react to the incident and found it hilarious. One person, @BritleeC wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Did Austen and Whitney just kiss? I was not prepared for that tbh but I enjoyed it immensely."

Austen and Whitney's kiss in Southern Charm season 9 episode 13 sends fans into a frenzy

Southern Charm season 9's latest episode, Choppy Waters, saw the cast's Jamaica trip get a little rocky as the topic of Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann's hookup was brought up.

At the time the incident took place, Taylor Ann was dating Austen's best friend Shep, who is also a cast member of the same show. While so far, Austen and Shep had managed to not let the incident affect their friendship, things came crashing down as Austen got drunk in the latest episode.

After enjoying a day out on a yacht, the cast returned to their hotel, which is when the best friends had a big blowout. During the conversation, Austen told Shep that he needed to change and the cast member told him that he had a lot of people in his life and didn't need Austen.

From that comment, things quickly went sideways when Austen claimed that he cared about people. Craig told Shep to tell him what he was really upset about, which was that Austen "hooked up" with his girlfriend.

The conversation escalated when Shep noted that he was a nice person. Austen asked him if it was nice of him to tell Taylor Ann that he cheated on her and that it was fun. Austen called Shep a "d*ck" and the latter asked him to introspect. Austen replied that he'd been honest while Shep said that he had been a bad friend.

Austen tried to explain to the Southern Charm season 9 cast member what happened between him and Taylor and noted that she came onto him. While doing so, he asked for Whitney's help who was also present in the room.

"She grabbed me my friend, she came onto me motherf*cker", Austen said.

When Whitney asked him if it was "subtle" the cast member asked the executive producer to stand in front of him. The two proceeded to kiss, sending fans into a frenzy:

Southern Charm season 9 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.