"Whole mess of a boy": Southern Charm fans react to Austen and Shep's clash 

Southern Charm season 9 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, December 14, 2023. During the segment, Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann's not-so-secret hook-up was brought up once again. While Olivia and Taylor Ann tried talking things out, it was Austen and Shep's clash that the fans could not get over.

The cast spent the day partying and drinking on a yacht, but as the day progressed, so did the drama. Although Taylor and Olivia's conversation about the hook-up didn't make headway, it wasn't the most heated part of the episode. Once the cast returned to the hotel, Shep and Austen finally addressed the incident as honestly as possible. The conversation turned into an argument and Craig noted that it was probably the first time Shep was realizing that his best friend had been involved with his girlfriend.

Fans took to social media to react to the fight and slammed Austen. One person, @restinbtchfce wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Austen is a whole mess of a boy...like every part."

Southern Charm season 9 will return next week with a brand new episode.

"Austen is the worst": Southern Charm season 9 fans slam the cast member in episode 13

In the latest episode of Southern Charm season 9, titled, Choppy Waters, fans saw several confrontations between the cast members. It started with Olivia and Taylor talking about the infamous hook-up and escalated into an issue that involved everyone. While the two didn't have a big blowout, Austen and Shep did.

As the cast returned to their hotel in Jamaica, the two male cast members got into a fight. Austen told Shep that he couldn't change and that it was a problem. The comment didn't sit well with Shep who asked him for whom his behavior was a problem and his "best friend" said "everyone" in his life.

Shep noted that he had a lot of good friends and didn't need Austen in his life. The Southern Charm cast member shrugged it off and said that he wouldn't ever say that to people since he cared about people.

Craig stepped in and told Shep to "actually tell him" what he thought, which was that Shep was mad that Austen hooked up with his girlfriend. Craig noted that Shep avoids expressing it since it makes him look weak, but the cast member noted that it would make it about him and be a deflection.

Both Austen and Shep continued to say that they were "totally" okay when Shep asked him if he really was okay because he was on Page 6 not looking too good while referring to an article about the hookup.

Things started escalating as the two started hurling insults at one another. Shep called Austen a bad friend and the conversation continued. Fans took to social media to chime in about the argument and slammed Austen for his behavior.

