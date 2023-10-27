“The whole thing is weird”: Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll's take on Olivia Flowers and Rod Razavi's ongoing romance

Southern Charm season 9 episode 7 recently hit the airwaves on Thursday, October 26, and made quite the headlines with drama, possible romantic connections, and a jealous ex-partner. In the episode, Austen talked about Olivia Flowers' ongoing relationship with Rod. Austen Kroll said the following on Olivia Flowers' decision to move on

"Watching Rod and Olivia together … I think that the whole thing is weird."

In the same episode, while Olivia Flowers and Rod Razavi flirted with each other, Austen, on the other hand, expressed how he is “not really too thrilled with it.”

Notably, Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers went on a date on June 23, 2022, to explore their relationship, which was featured on the show, Southern Charm.

In July 2022, both stars were seen discussing their relationship status and shared how they did not want to pin a label on their relationship at that time and that they wanted to explore their connection even further. Even during Southern Charm's season 8 reunion, Kroll mentioned:

"We both talked and were like, 'I don't want to ever lose you in the capacity that we've seen our friends…' or in the way that me and Madison, we don't speak."

Olivia confirmed from her side during the reunion episode released on Thursday, October 6, 2022, that she and Austen were "not in a relationship."

A look at Olivia Flowers and Rod Razavi's romantic connection on Southern Charm season 9

The romantic connection between Olivia Flowers and Rod Razavi is making headlines on Southern Charm season 9. Currently, the show is in episode 7, and the two stars are getting more serious by the day with park dates and constant flirting.

As per his bio from Bravo, Rod Razavi is the new cast member of the show, and his background includes the following:

“Rod is a computer programmer who has resided in Charleston for more than 18 years. He considers himself to be a true southern gentleman and social butterfly, making friends everywhere he goes. He has recently set his romantic sights on Olivia.”

On the most recent episode of Southern Charm, Olivia and Rod even discussed whether or not she had forgiven Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green for their romantic relationship. She said:

"I expected this from Austen. I didn’t expect it from Taylor. So, it’s easy to mend with Austen. I’m not forgiving him but that cut’s not as deep [as it is with Taylor].”

For those unversed, Taylor Ann Green and Austen Kroll's romantic relationship was recently featured on the show's October episodes when it was revealed that it took place in 2022, as Austen and Olivia Flowers were separating.

This incident got so much attention because Austen is a good friend of Taylor's ex-boyfriend Shep Rose, whereas Taylor and Olivia Flowers have supported each other throughout the show.

In the latest episode, Rod revealed the following to Olivia during his conversation:

“Austen likes to sound like he’s doing that and maybe snake around a little…I can promise you I won’t make out with Taylor Ann … assuming this goes anywhere.”

In addition to this, all Southern Charm season 9 episodes 1-7 can be found on Bravo, featuring Craig, Shep, Austen Kroll, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Leva Boneparte, Venita Aspen, Whitney Sudler-Smith, Jarrett Thomas, Rodrigo Reyes, and Rod Razavi. Episode 8 is scheduled to premiere on November 2, 2023.