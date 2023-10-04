Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers recently opened up about her brother Conner Flowers' death on the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast. This came following a comment made by her ex and Southern Charm co-star, Austen Kroll. She said,

"There’s a conversation Austen and I are having, and he’s telling me I’m like an ‘inconsistent friend,’ and it’s, like, true."

Conner Flowers passed away on January 30, 2023, and the cause of his death was Lyme disease. He was 32. According to his obituary page, he was an avid golfer and worked in the real estate industry in Charleston. Olivia revealed his cause of death on the occasion of Lyme Disease Awareness Month in May 2023 on her Instagram page.

Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers' brother Conner Flowers had Lyme disease for nearly two decades

The Flowers family released an official statement on US Weekly on February 3, 2023, confirming Conner's death. They said,

"We know his absence will be felt by many for years to come. Please respect our privacy while we grieve the overwhelming loss of our son and brother."

Many celebrities, including former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel, paid tribute to Conner on their Instagram pages. Leslie Green, the mother of Taylor Ann Green, a friend of Olivia and Southern Charm co-star, also expressed her condolences on the obituary page:

"Precious Olivia, Robin, and Garry... please know how heartbroken we are for your unspeakable loss. We are holding you in our hearts and prayers for the peace, comfort, and strength of God to carry you through. With much love, Leslie and Rick Green (& all of Taylor Ann’s family)."

Olivia Flowers revealed on Scheana Shay's podcast that it is not her ex-boyfriend she is concerned about, but she had to deal with all the drama already happening in the Southern Charm house when she herself was battling her brother’s loss. She said,

"I haven’t even, like, really processed what’s happening in real life. So then to go and have to deal with such bulls–t on a scale of things that just like didn’t matter, I don’t really know how that’s gonna look back. I don’t know how that’s gonna play out. But it’s been rough."

Conner fought this disease for almost two decades, during which he was misdiagnosed. Olivia also stated on the occasion that this long-term misdiagnosis for her brother led to damaged organs, which resulted in devastating consequences. She said,

"For Conner, this led to several misdiagnoses and unnecessary medicinal treatments at a young age. By the time he was properly tested and given a diagnosis from Dr. Jemsek, a godsend and an infectious disease specialist, the disease had caused severe internal damage, and the consequences from his earlier ‘treatment’ were just as long-lasting and devastating."

What is Lyme disease?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States, transmitted to humans through the bite of infected black-legged ticks. If left untreated, the infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system.

Another personality, model Yolanda Hadid from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was also a victim of Lyme disease. She documented her journey on RHOBH, which often shows how frustrating this disease can be.