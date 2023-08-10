"Someone needs to go do a wellness check": Lil Tay releases statement that she is alive, sparks meme fest post viral death claim

Lil Tay has been trending in the headlines after a statement was shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, announcing that she has died. However, the 14-year-old has now confirmed that she is alive, claiming that her account was hacked by someone.

According to a statement provided to TMZ by the Canadian internet personality's family, Tay claims that she and her brother, Jason Tian, are alive and safe. She said that a lot of people have called them in the last 24 hours.

"I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess."

"My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not "Claire Hope"," Tay stated.

Lil expressed her gratitude to Meta, who assisted in the recovery of her Instagram page. The statement shared on her page has also been deleted.

Although Tay is confirmed to be alive, netizens are still not convinced. People are sharing their opinions on social media, and one of them was not willing to believe the family statement. She requested that the authorities conduct a wellness check to arrive at a clear conclusion about the whole situation.

Netizen reacting to the reports of Lil Tay being alive (Image via theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram)

Lil Tay's statement about being alive leaves netizens in shock

The news of Lil Tay's demise was first announced on Wednesday via a statement on her official Instagram page. Apart from the news of her death, it was also announced that Jason Tian, Tay's older brother, had also passed. As the public was concerned about what might have happened, they were shocked when Tay revealed that she was alive.

However, the public is not ready to accept everything so easily since some of them are asking for proof that Tay is fine. Others expressed concern about everything that happened, saying that people will easily believe anything if such things continue.

While Tay confirmed that she is alive, it led to a lineup of memes on Twitter:

Danny @dannywontmiss Me finding out lil tay was alive this whole time and her “death” was a stunt pic.twitter.com/TMB4jDQRfu

As the statement went viral, netizens requested an investigation into her parents since Jason claimed in 2021 that his sister was being reportedly abused by her father and his current wife.

Lil Tay's brother launched a GoFundMe page to get help for her legal battle

According to Jason Tian's deleted Instagram post shared in 2021, Lil Tay's father, Christopher John Hope, and his wife, Hanee Hope, reportedly abused her physically and mentally. Jason also added some pictures where Lil had red marks on her face and back.

Jason wrote that Lil was allegedly forced by Chris Hope and his current wife, Hanee Hope, to watch horror movies, and they also locked her in a dark closet. He further stated in another post that they never took her on vacations. Jason shared some videos, claiming that Christopher had yet to pay a huge sum of child support.

In May 2021, Jason disclosed that a legal battle was going on between Lil's mother, Angela Tian, and her father after the latter claimed her custody at the court. Jason started a GoFundMe page to get funds for the court case.

Lil Tay rose to fame on social media at the age of 9. She became a viral sensation after sharing rap videos at the time featuring expensive cars, houses, and wads of cash. Her Instagram page had 2 million followers by 2018, but the page became inactive.