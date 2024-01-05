Southern Charm Season 9 Reunion: Everything we know so far

The drama from Southern Charm season nine is set to get wilder when the two-part reunion episodes are released on Bravo. The first part of the reunion will be released on Thursday, January 11, 2024, followed by the second part a week later, on January 18, 2024.

The upcoming reunion episodes will see cast members sit down with producer Andy Cohen and unpack all the drama that happened in season nine. The cast members will include Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Taylor Ann Green, and Olivia Flowers.

The finale of season nine was aired on Thursday, January 4, 2024, and saw quite a lot of drama taking place. In the episode, JT and Austen got into a physical fight, and Shef broke up with Taylor, claiming that everything was over between them. Meanwhile, People reported that JT also told Taylor that he loved her and "would marry you tomorrow." Following that finale, the reunion will give all the cast members a chance to confront each other and get some answers.

Southern Charm follows the lives of aristocratic families living in Charleston, South Carolina. According to its IMDb description, the show looks at the Southern social scene which is "linked to tradition and splendor like no other culture in America." The keepers of these traditions are Charleston's "charismatic gentlemen and its equally beautiful southerners."

What to expect from Southern Charm season 9 reunion?

A segment of the Southern Charm reunion will shed the limelight on Craig Conover’s long-distance relationship with Summer House's Paige DeSorbo. A lot of Craig's storyline in season nine focuses on the duo trying to make their romance work. While she wants to stay in New York, Craig's roots are in Charleston.

In the reunion preview, Andy Cohen asks the Southern Charm season nine cast members who all think that Paige would move to Charleston. While most of them seemed unsure, Madison immediately responded saying "No."

Then Craig asks Paige why don't the two of them "fix this."

JT vs Austen

At the beginning of the Southern Charm season nine reunion trailer, JT expressed wanting to perform the "first-ever f*ck-boy exorcism" on Austen. The former then went on to call Austen the main reason behind the drama between Taylor and Olivia.

"Austen manipulates and gaslights his way out, lies, and covers things up, and is a narcissist ego-maniac." JT claimed.

This prompted Austen to tell JT that he was "obsessed with me [Austen]" and called it "weird."

Taylor and Austen’s drama

Taylor faced a lot of heat this season for hooking up with Austen, who is her best friend Olivia's ex and also her own ex Shep's friend. Taylor was interrogated about the text that she had sent to Whitney Sudler-Smith. Leva told Taylor that she had read the "whole thread" and pointed out that the latter was trying to downplay her exchanges with Whitney.

Meanwhile, Craig also accused her of s*xting Whitney. At one point in the preview, Andy directly asks Taylor if she ever hooked up with Whitney. While her answer wasn't shown in the preview, she did emphasize what the term "hook up" meant to her.

It is worth noting that Taylor and Austen have stayed adamant they only kissed.

Shep confesses his feelings

As cast members continue to grill Taylor about her behavior in season 9 of Southern Charm, Shep’s feelings about the betrayal are also explored. He tells Taylor and Austen:

"You don't know how hurt I was."

Cast member Venita sides with Shep and asks Austen if he has given the former a "sincere apology."

Andy asks Shep if he still has feelings for Taylor after more than a year of breaking up.

"I would be lying if I didn't say I made a mistake." Shep says.

Taylor and Olivia’s friendship

When it’s Olivia’s time to speak up, the reality TV star claims she is sure Taylor and Austen were more physically intimate despite their denial. Olivia recounts the ups and downs she had to go through, including processing the unexpected passing of her older brother while filming.

“I'm the one overreacting? I'm inconsistent? Like, I was going through some stuff. Your whole character's inconsistent. What's your excuse?” She asks Austen.

While Austen shakes his head, Olivia is asked about her friendship with Taylor. Andy asks an emotional Olivia about what she needs from Taylor to move past the ‘hook up’ drama. Fans will be able to watch her answer in the reunion episode.

What happened in the Southern Charm season 9 finale?

In the finale of Southern Charm season 9, Whitney Sudler-Smith invited the whole cast to his renovated cottage for a party. Before the event, JT confesses his feelings for Taylor Ann Green to Rod Razavi.

At the party, Shep has a heart-to-heart with Taylor, where he tells her everything is over between them. Austen and Olivia also had a sit down to address the discrepancies in their relationship after his ‘hook up’ scandal with Taylor.

JT tells Taylor he loves her and goes on to have a major fallout with Austen. When Austen and JT reconvened at Whitney’s bar, JT felt bitter toward Austen. The heated discussion quickly escalated when Austen pushed JT off a barstool and they began fighting physically. The production team stepped in to break up the fight.

Where to watch Southern Charm season 9 reunion?

The two-part reunion of Southern Charm season 9 will begin on Thursday, January 11, 2024. The first part of the reunion will air at 8 pm ET on Bravo, followed by the premiere of part two on Thursday, January 18, also at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The finale of this season was released on January 4, 2024. Those without a Bravo cable connection can watch the episodes on Peacock the following day.