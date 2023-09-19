“You're really struggling”: Southern Charm star Craig Conover's response to Taylor Ann Green's cheating accusations

The Southern Charm premiere for season 9 was filled with drama. On the one hand, there were lots of confessions between Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose; on the other, Green made headlines when she accused Craig Conover's girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, of infidelity. Southern Charm season 9's episode 1, titled Vows, Vendettas and Vibrators, was released on Thursday, September 14.

During an interview with E! News shortly afterward, Craig addressed Green's cheating allegations as follows:

"It was just sad for me because I think I realized in that moment how lost Taylor really is. I care about her, and I was like, 'Man, you're really struggling.' She thought she was gonna get married to Shep, and he had cheated on her multiple times. I've been cheated on before."

"That will really turn your world upside down and everything that you think you know about the world. So, she's dealing with that. To say that about Paige—my reaction, the reason I walked away was because there was nothing I could do to help her at that moment. I kinda laughed because I was like, 'Me and Paige just sit on her couch and watch TV,'" he added.

He further explained that when he shared the allegation with Paige, her reaction was the same. He also shared some insights about the show and mentioned that the argument and tension he and Green are experiencing will end in a few episodes of Southern Charm. In addition, he said that fans will be able to see "a quick conclusion in episode two."

Southern Charm cast member Taylor Ann Green's cheating allegations against Paige DeSorbo

The argument between Green and Craig occurred at Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle's party during episode 1 of Southern Charm. In this conversation, Green expressed her disappointment and anger about Craig's lack of support during her breakup with Shep in 2022.

However, Southern Charm cast member Craig said he never supported Shep's cheating and once tried to stop him from kissing a woman.

“You weren’t there the night he did it. I threw him through a f**king wall. Screw you.… I didn’t cheat on you my f**king friend did,” he said.

Taylor Ann Green was seen screaming at Craig about Paige DeSorbo, a member of the Summer House cast:

"What about your girl cheated on you?"

Craig didn't discuss further on the topic and left the conversation midway by telling Green:

"You're embarrassing yourself."

Craig and Paige met for the first time in 2019. After hanging out together for a few months and figuring things out, the couple announced their relationship in October 2021. During an interview with People magazine back then, Craig said:

“We both had a crush on each other from three years ago when I came to the Hamptons for Kyle's birthday party. We always had an eye for each other. It was done in a healthy way. We built a friendship and got to know each other first, and it all happened naturally. You see the foundation of our relationship start to form on the show."

He explained why he and Paige DeSorbo decided to keep their love life lowkey at the beginning.

"It confuses me when people didn't think it was real or that we were hanging out for publicity. If it wasn't real then I'd be posting about it. I haven't posted a thing about it because it's so real," he said.

Fans can catch the upcoming episode of Southern Charm season 9 on Bravo on Thursday, September 21, 2023.