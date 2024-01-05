Austen Kroll dating history: All you need to know about Southern Charm star's past relationships

Southern Charm fame Austen Kroll introduced fans to several new relationships during his stint on the show since season 4. Be it a love triangle or an on-again-off-again fling, the reality TV star isn’t afraid to share quirky details of his new romances onscreen. His most recent entanglement with Southern Charm co-star Taylor Ann Green is no exception.

Austen and Taylor’s ‘hook-up’ scandal gained traction like his previous relationship drama with Southern Charm’s Madison Lecroy, Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, and Olivia Flowers. Austen admitting to kissing Taylor fueled fights and changed group dynamics in season 9.

Now, here’s taking a quick look at all past relationships of the Southern Charm star ahead of the premiere of the two-part reunion special episodes of season 9 on January 11.

Southern Charm cast member Austen Kroll's dating history:

1) Chelsea Meissner

Chelsea, a hairstylist by profession, briefly dated Austen during seasons 4 and 5 of Southern Charm. She found herself in an awkward love triangle with Austen and his good pal Shep Rose. Ultimately, Austen won her affection, but their relationship didn’t last long. The couple parted sometime in 2017 but continued to stay on good terms.

Chelsea has moved on with her life. In 2023, the 37-year-old welcomed her first baby and revealed the big news on Instagram in a postpartum update.

2) Victoria Bolyard

After breaking up with Chelsea, Austen dated her friend Victoria Bolyard. It is suggested he was torn between the duo before entering into a relationship with Chelsea. However, when things didn’t work out with her, he decided to give love another try with Victoria.

The end of their relationship was tinged with Austen accusing Victoria of being aggressive toward him off camera. But she counter-accused the southern charmer of gaslighting and bullying her during their relationship.

3) Madison LeCroy

Madison LeCroy became Austen’s new girlfriend in season 6, and the duo had their fair share of ups and downs. They had multiple breakups and makeup on camera before they ultimately called it quits during season 7. They continue to talk after separation and are on good terms.

4) Ciara Miller

Ciara and Austen’s romantic sparks were first captured in Winter House season 1. The duo went on a date and also shared a kiss. Austen also paid her a visit in the Hamptons, which gave Ciara hopes of rekindling their romance.

In season 8 of Southern Charm, it was revealed that the two hooked up, but later, while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Ciara stated the duo had called it quits for good.

5) Lindsay Hubbard

Austen and Lindsay never officially dated, but they had a fling while he and Madison were in a gray area in their relationship. In Winter House season 1, Lindsay claimed she was in love with him, but the southern charmer pursued Ciara instead.

6) Olivia Flowers

The Pillows and Beer podcast host first caught Olivia’s attention by sliding into her DMs. Initially, in season 8, he was pretty hung up on Madison, which was a red flag for Olivia. Despite attempting to be cordial with his ex, the two ladies ended up being embroiled in a verbal altercation while filming the show.

Olivia reportedly stormed off the set. Even after the heated confrontation, Olivia and Austen’s relationship grew stronger until the season’s finale.

7) Taylor Ann Green

Austen became friends with his pal Shep’s girlfriend, Taylor, during season 8. Following their split, rumors prevailed that Austen and Taylor had become more than friends. In season 9, he confirmed kissing her. Ex Olivia claimed to be sure that Austen and Taylor were physically intimate despite their repeated denial.

The two-part reunion of Southern Charm season 9 will begin on Thursday, January 11, 2024. The first part of the reunion will air at 8 pm ET on Bravo, followed by the premiere of part two on Thursday, January 18, also at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Those without a Bravo cable connection can watch the episodes on Peacock the following day.