Southern Charm Season 9 cast net worth: Who is the richest?

After the dramatic finale of Southern Charm season 9, it is time for fans to enjoy the reunion episodes set to premiere on January 11 and 18. Southern Charm season 9 was an amalgamation of energetic highs and trench-like downs filled with learning moments, laughter, and tearful conjectures. Old friendships were tested and hard truths shook the lives of the cast members.

Southern Charm season 9 became a long journey of personal growth, where some bonds were strengthened while some fizzled. The show follows the lives of aristocratic families living in Charleston, South Carolina. While Shep Rose is currently the richest cast member, Whitney Sudler-Smith is one of the wealthiest guests to make an appearance on the show.

Other cast members of this season are Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Taylor Ann Green, and Olivia Flowers among others.

Southern Charm season 9 cast net worth explored

1) Craig Conover

Craig Conover's life took a romantic twist in season 9 as he began a new phase with his girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo. He wants to settle in Charleston with the Summer House star but Paige isn’t ready to move permanently. Craig, an attorney by profession, makes a fortune with his feature on the reality TV show and additionally from his lifestyle brand and pillow line, Sewing Down South. He has a net worth of approximately $400,000.

2) Shep Rose

Shep Rose is well-known in the real estate scene of South Carolina with an approximate net worth of $5 million. It appeared as though he might reconcile with Taylor in season 9 but the end of their love story was quite explosive.

3) Austen Kroll

Hailing from an affluent Southern family, Austen Kroll’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. In season 9, Austen became one of the most talked about cast members of Southern Charm for his hook-up scandal with Shep’s ex-girlfriend, Taylor.

4) Taylor Ann Green

Taylor Ann Green’s net worth is expected to be between $1.5 million to $5 million. Taylor faced a lot of heat this season for hooking up with Austen, who is the ex of her bestie, Olivia, and also a friend of her ex, Shep. Austen and Taylor remained adamant that they only kissed.

5) Olivia Flowers

Olivia Flowers’ net worth falls between $500,000 and $1 million. In season 9, she claimed to be sure that her ex, Austen, and her best friend, Taylor, were physically intimate despite their repeated denial. Olivia went through several ups and downs while filming the show this time, including processing the unexpected passing of her older brother.

6) Madison LeCroy

Madison is one of the most sought-after hair and makeup artists in Charleston. Besides her appearance on Southern Charm, she has carved a niche for herself in the beauty industry. Her net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million.

7) Venita Aspen

Making a name in the modeling industry, the beauty mogul’s net worth stands somewhere between $500,000 and $1 million. This season saw Venita navigating her relationship with her new boyfriend along with her friendships.

8) Leva Bonaparte

This businesswoman has an approximate net worth of $3.6 million. She joined Southern Charm as a full-time cast member in season 7 and since then, she’s been known for offering sage advice to her co-stars.

9) Rod Razavi

A computer programmer by profession, Rod Razavi is the Director of ChemoCars and the Director of Integrations and Conversions at Zuri Group. He is the new joiner this season with an approximate net worth of $2.5 million.

10) Whitney Sudler-Smith

Whitney Sudler-Smith, who makes recurring appearances on the show, is one of the wealthiest cast members of Southern Charm. With an approximate net worth of a whopping $12 million, Whitney works both on and off-camera for the series.

11) Jarrett Thomas

With an approximate net worth between $1 million and $5 million, Jarrett Thomas makes most of his fortune renting out luxurious properties in Charleston. In season 9, he stole the limelight by openly confessing his feelings for Taylor and also getting into a physical fight with Austen.

12) Rodrigo Reyes

Rodrigo was a guest until he joined the show as a full-time cast member in season 9. An interior designer by profession, he is in a committed relationship with his boyfriend, Tyler. It is likely that Rodrigo’s net worth stands at $1 million.

The show airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET on Bravo. All the previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Peacock.