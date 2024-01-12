Who is Southern Charm star Taylor Ann Green dating? Reality star opens up about Gaston Rojas during reunion special

Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality have a new crossover. The Bravo shows that are both currently airing on the network have a romantic link. It is not uncommon for celebrities of the Bravo universe to get involved with one another, and Taylor Ann Green and Gaston Rojas are now a part of that list.

Taylor Ann made her relationship with the Southern Hospitality cast member official in September 2023 and spoke to Us Weekly in an exclusive conversation the following month:

"I am dating, so now I know what I want in life," she said at the time.

The cast member noted that Gaston was TJ Dinch's roommate and also said that they started spending time with each other in July 2023 when they went on an "accidental date." She added that they were supposed to go out with a few of their friends who ended up bailing on the plan, which left just the two of them to hang out.

During the reunion special for Southern Charm season 9, Andy Cohen asked Taylor about her new boyfriend. She noted that Gaston is a great person.

Southern Charm star Taylor feels "confident" in her relationship with Gaston

During the conversation about her relationship with Us Weekly, the Southern Charm star Taylor Ann Green opened up about their accidental date:

"And we were like, I'm oddly really enjoying this. I didn't think I was going to, but here we are."

At the time, in October 2023, the Southern Charm star revealed that Gaston had already met her family and that most of her friends knew about him. Although at the time, her ex-boyfriend Shep Rose hadn't met the new beau, Taylor was sure that he was going to be happy for her. She added that Shep always wants what's best for everyone and that she was sure he was going to be happy for her.

She then praised her boyfriend, noting:

"He just makes me feel very confident. I feel very confident and secure in our relationship so I don't feel like we're both two separate people. We do our separate things and when we do come together, it feels very natural and easy."

Southern Charm star Taylor Ann Green spends New Year with Gaston Rojas (Image via Instagram/@tayloranngreen)

Shep Rose finally met Gaston during Bravocon 2023, which took place from November 3 to November 5. While the interaction was brief, the reality star told Andy Cohen that he only met him for "five minutes."

The cast member noted that he wished Gaston "all the best" and told him that Taylor was "awesome." Leva Bonaparte also had only nice things to say about Gaston. She noted that he was a "really nice" guy.

Southern Charm season 9 aired part 1 of the reunion special on Thursday, January 11, 2023, and will return next week with part 2 on Bravo.