"I would marry you tomorrow": Austen Kroll's love for Southern Charm co-star Taylor Ann Green leads to feud with Jarret Thomas

In the most recent episode of season 9, which was also the last one of this season of Southern Charm, Austen Kroll and Jarrett "JT" Thomas got into a heated argument.

The episode saw things start off gloriously, with Whitney throwing a bash to celebrate his new mancave. However, as it often happens in the series, the friendly gathering soon turned into a chaotic spectacle.

JT Thomas had made some effort throughout his first season on Southern Charm to leave a lasting, although sloppy, impression. He declared his love for costar Taylor Ann Green during the Bravo series' season nine finale after she had a brief romance with Austen Kroll.

On the other hand, Austen confessed his love to his crush Taylor Ann Green during a recent Jamaica vacation and JT wanted to talk things out. Austen and Taylor had kissed, after which the former had said:

“I would marry you tomorrow.”

Southern Charm’s JT Thomas calls Austen Kroll a ‘snake’

JT, 38, reflected upon their vacation in Jamaica in a confessional interview saying,

"In Jamaica, I realized Austen cares about nobody but himself. (Austen is) a coward who puts himself first, is insecure, and is deeply self-serving."

Austen Kroll and JT's ongoing feud stems from Austen kissing Taylor Ann Green, which initially also sparked a feud between Taylor and Austen's ex-girlfriend, Olivia Flowers. On the most recent episode, JT faced rejection after expressing his feelings for Taylor, prompting him to label Austen a "snake" and a "coward" during a confrontation at a group party.

JT accused his fellow Southern Charm star of being an "arm's length friend who cannot be trusted around any woman." However, he was eventually stopped by other cast members, as things seemingly were headed towards a fight.

When Taylor stepped in, JT became even more enraged, expressing his disappointment and accusing her of siding with Austen. At this point, Austen realized what was really driving JT crazy and said,

"Oh, now he gets it. He's envious of me. He was madly in love with Taylor. I also get the girl. JT does not."

JT took advantage of the party to voice his grievances, claiming that Shep Rose harbored resentment toward Austen for reasons other than a kiss. After Shep and Taylor's divorce in July 2022, Austen began dating Taylor, escalating tensions within the group. Austen and JT's argument had progressed beyond verbal exchanges and into physical altercations, as the delayed camera crew intervened.

"What is f–king wrong with you dude? 10 years, never physical contact, and here you come in."

Of course, Austen especially seemed to have an issue with the fact that JT accused him of striking first. JT said that Kroll had "f**king lost" because he insisted that Thomas was the one who had head-butted him initially.

Fans can anticipate more revelations and confrontations in Part 1 of the season 9 reunion of Southern Charm, scheduled to premiere on Bravo on Thursday, January 11, at 8 p.m. ET.