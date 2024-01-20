"The pearl-clutching reactions are blatantly anti-black" - Fans claim racism as Ben Shelton & Frances Tiafoe face scrutiny after Australian Open exits

Tennis fans have expressed their disapproval of Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe's attitudes getting questioned following their 2024 Australian Open exits.

17th seed Tiafoe went into the Australian Open as one of the players who could challenge defending champion Novak Djokovic for the title. He began his campaign by beating Borna Coric 6-3, 7-6(6), 2-6, 6-3.

The American, however, failed to progress beyond the second round after losing 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(5) to World No. 75 Tomas Machac.

Like Tiafoe, Shelton was also one of the players expected to make a deep run at the Melbourne Major. Last season, he announced his arrival on the men's tour by making it to the quarterfinals of the event.

This year, Shelton kickstarted his tournament by beating veteran Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 7-6(5), 7-5. He then beat fired 17 aces en route to a 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(5) win against Australian Christopher O'Connell.

On Friday, January 19, Adrian Mannarino beat Shelton in a five-set thriller to knock him out of the tournament. In the battle of two left-handers, the Frenchman fought hard to defeat the 16th seed 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4.

Following that result, many on social media expressed their disappointment at Tiafoe and Shelton's short runs Down Under, with questions about their strong attitudes getting asked.

Some fans, however, were unhappy to see such reactions, with one stating that it was "blatantly anti-black."

"The pearl clutching reactions to Frances Tiafoe/Ben Shelton are blatantly anti black: “Cocky”, “brat” “put them in their place/humble them”, “NBA”? Yes you’d like attitude to match results, but many of these are vitriolic. Unhinged behavior," said a fan.

Another fan wondered if the strong reaction to their exits was due to people being ignorant, racist, or hater.

"Not sure if it’s racism, a lack of experience playing competitive sports, just being a hater, or a combo of all 3, but the hatred that Ben/Frances get simply for bringing a mentality to tennis that doesn’t fit the Eastern European stoicism stereotype is ultimate loser behavior," read one post on X (formerly Twitter)

"I think it's great" - Novak Djokovic on Ben Shelton's confidence and strong personality

Ben Shelton at the 2024 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic has stated that he has no issues with Ben Shelton's confidence and character.

When Djokovic first joined the ATP tour, his personality saw him make very few friends. He recently admitted that Roger Federer did not like the way he behaved in his early years.

At a press conference in Melbourne, the Serbian said that he has no issues with younger players coming out to play with a lot of confidence, even if it is against him.

"As far as Shelton's level of confidence and coming out, I don't mind that actually at all. I think it's great. You got to believe. I'm all for that. I support 100% a young player coming out on the court, like Prizmic did the other night against me, and Shelton is doing coming out believing in his capabilities that he can challenge the best players in the world. I don't dislike that at all," he opined.

"I'm all for young players showing confidence and speaking, always with respect, towards the older guys who are on the tour, but being confident in themselves and their tennis," he added.