What is the feud between Eminem and Benzino? Fans speculate Rapper dissed the media proprietor and Coi Leray on Doomsday Pt. 2

On January 26, Lyrical Lemonade released their highly anticipated debut album, All Is Yellow. The album features artists like Juice Wrld, Lil Yachty, Eminem, Jack Harlow, and more. After its release, All Is Yellow was a top trending topic on X. Although fans were excited about the album, Eminem's verse on Doomsday Pt. 2 seems a significant talking point for many.

Expand Tweet

The rapper supposedly sent disses toward rapper Coi Leray and Benzino, an American media proprietor. Shady and Benzino's beef stems from early 2002 when Source Magazine, which Benzino Co-owned then, rated Em's album The Eminem Show a 4/5. Reportedly, Benzino claimed himself as the reason for ensuring the album wasn't given a perfect score on the magazine's review.

What did Eminem say about Benzino and Coi Leray on the song Doomsday Pt. 2

On Doomsday Pt. 2, Eminem takes shots at Benzino by making comments about his physical appearance and financial situation at the start of his verse with lines,

"What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe. Go at his neck, how the fu*k is that? How can I go at somethin' he doesn't have?"

Expand Tweet

Em's verse implies that Benzino is struggling financially. This supposedly refers to an interview where Coi Leray (Benzino's daughter) had publicly called out her father, stating he was begging her for money after he went broke.

"Sorry, I don't mean to upset you, Ben. When I talk about all the debt you in. I hear that you been creepin' on the low. In them cheap hotels, that they catch you in"

Shady also references Coi Leray by jokingly implying that the two would never collaborate on a song together because of his beef with her father.

"Shady, man, you can't—, yes, you can. Well, I guess then I regret to inform you, hate to spoil the day. But this doesn't bring me no joy to say. Guess that Coi Leray feat's in the toilet, ayy?"

Coi appeared to post a reaction to the trending news involving her, claiming that she's not interested in entertaining a 20-year-old beef between her father and Eminem.

Expand Tweet

"Another benzino diss track, we are so back !!": Fans react to the Eminem, Benzino, and Coi Leray drama

Fan reactions have been flooding the internet with support for the new song on X. Many fan reactions saw users providing their opinion on Eminem dissing Benzino and namedropping his daughter Coi Leray on the song Doomsday Pt. 2.

One user even expressed his initial reaction to listening to the record, claiming the song was similar to Premonition, which was part of the 2020 album Music to Be Murdered By.

They stated,

"EMINEM CAME IN WITH THE PREMONITION TYPE ENERGY."

Expand Tweet

Many fans highlighted their appreciation for the new track and Em's lyricism. A few users even cited how the song was reminiscent of the rapper's Slim Shady era.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted hilariously to the Benzino diss on the record, with one fan claiming that Benzino was why Em brought back his Slim Shady lyricism,

"Benzino brought slim shady back"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many users threw shade at Coi Leray, responding to the song and claiming it was tired beef between old rappers. Fans cite that her reason for not wanting to get involved with drama was a ruse since she recently found herself beefing with Latto.

One user responded to Coi Leray's post, claiming nobody was interested in her and she should not be getting involved.

"Yet here you are, inserting yourself in “tired” rap beef. no one is checking for you," they stated.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.