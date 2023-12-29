Eminem takes legal action against RHOP stars Bryant and Dixon in trademark feud

Eminem’s trademark feud with Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon has taken a new turn after the rapper refused to appear for a deposition. This conflict centers around the name of Bryant and Dixon’s podcast, Reasonably Shady, and the rapper’s concerns over potential brand confusion with his established Slim Shady persona.

According to People, the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, filed for a protective order in December to oppose appearing for a deposition, arguing that it would be overly burdensome due to his limited involvement in the matter. This came after Bryant and Dixon filed a motion in October that the rapper should appear in person for a deposition.

Eminem files legal action in trademark dispute with RHOP stars

As per People, on December 15, Eminem requested a protective order in this legal battle with the Housewives. The filing stated that his presence at a deposition would be unnecessary and “unduly burdensome” for him and emphasized his minimal knowledge of the specific subjects of the dispute.

The filing further proposed alternative representatives, including his manager, Paul Rosenberg, who could provide more relevant information at the deposition. The December 15 filing also included Eric Hahn of the digital marketing agency Fame House and Stuart Parr, who has handled all of the Lose Yourself rapper’s licensing since the beginning of his career.

The origins of this dispute trace back to Bryant and Dixon’s decision to file a trademark for Reasonably Shady in February 2022. This move was intended to protect the brand identity of their podcast and related merchandise. The rapper responded to this application in February 2023, raising concerns about the potential for confusion with his own trademarks, Slim Shady and Shady.

The Grammy-winning artist filed an opposition against the RHOP stars, saying he “believes he will be damaged” if the trademark is granted and that it could cause “confusion.” His opposition is rooted in the need to protect the unique identity and reputation associated with these names, which have been central to his career in the music industry.

Bryant and Dixon, through their legal representation, have countered Eminem’s actions. Their attorney has stressed the importance of his deposition in the lawsuit, arguing that his testimony is crucial for clarifying the use of the Slim Shady and Shady expressions.

They maintain that Mathers, as the one who initiated the legal challenge, should be available to provide direct insights into his claims of potential brand confusion and trademark infringement.

As of now, the legal proceedings between Eminem and the RHOP stars are ongoing. The rapper’s legal team filed a motion on December 22 stating that Rosenberg and the others mentioned in the previous filing are suitable to sit for depositions. At the time of writing, that was the last motion filed in the ongoing trademark feud between Marshall Mathers and the Housewives stars.

The court has yet to decide on this request and the overall trademark dispute.

Eminem’s legal action against Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon represents a significant moment in the intersection of celebrity branding and trademark law. The case hinges on the potential for brand confusion between Eminem’s Slim Shady persona and the Reasonably Shady podcast.