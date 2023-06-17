Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 8: Everything we know so far

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 8 has been making a buzz with their all-new upcoming season and the return of the OG cast members. The popular reality TV show has been controversial for the Real Housewives franchise.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 7 ended in March 2023, and since then, fans have been waiting for another installment immediately, wanting to see more of the interesting and complex stories about The Housewives. Bravo hasn't officially confirmed it with a press release, but it was seen being filmed publicly with OG cast member Ashley.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) might release during fall

RHOP is the second attempt by the franchises to create a Real Housewives series in the DC metro area, the first being the failed Real Housewives of D.C. In the first few seasons, people were skeptical, but soon after, it gained momentum, bringing new drama season after season.

RHOP has been filming for around two months as of June 2023. It's speculated the production started in early April 2023 when the cast members of the show were spotted filming in public spaces around Potomac, including a new face among the group.

Despite speculations about possible casting changes, the series seems to have maintained its core cast members, including Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, and Karen Huger, who has been with the show since its inception. Joining them are Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton, who added a fresh dynamic to season 7.

Although Bravo, the network airing RHOP, has not formally confirmed season 8, it was noticed that the new season was being filmed publicly, featuring original cast member Ashley.

This is a strong indication that season 8 is indeed in the works. Real Housewives of Potomac has garnered a dedicated fan base over the years, despite not being the most successful series within the franchise. Given its popularity and the ongoing filming, it's safe to assume that season 8 will make its way to the screens.

Previously, RHOP aired between January and May during its early seasons. However, the release schedule shifted, with season 5 premiering in August, followed by seasons 6 and 7 in July and October, respectively. Based on this sporadic pattern, it is plausible to expect season 8 to hit the screens in the fall of 2023, most likely in September or October.

The main cast of Real Housewives of Potomac, including Gizelle, Ashley, Robyn, Karen, Candiace, Wendy, and Mia, is expected to return for season 8. The OG cast is set to bring on some more new drama.

Additionally, a new cast member will be joining the RHOP cast as a full-time housewife. Nneka Ihim, a licensed attorney originally from Boston, is set to make her debut. Known for her appearances on CNN and her opulent lifestyle, Nneka is no stranger to the Potomac social scene.

As the cameras continue to roll and capture the lives of these dynamic women, fans can expect the unexpected and brace themselves for another rollercoaster ride through the ups and downs of Potomac's elite.

The Real Housewives of Potomac has certainly carved its own niche within the Real Housewives franchise, with season 8 already in production and a potential fall release date. RHOP fans expect to see the OG cast soon enough in another drama-filled installment of the show.

