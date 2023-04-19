Who is Nneka Ihim? Meet the newest addition to RHOP season 8

RHOP has a new update for its fans. The show, which is currently filming season 8 and is likely set to premiere in October 2023, previously announced a list of cast members that will grace the screens once again. However, there’s a new housewife in town that is set to join the cast for the upcoming season.

Nneka Ihim, a licensed attorney, is set to join the cast as a full-time housewife. She was born in Boston and raised in Wisconsin. However, she has Nigerian roots and is a Champagne connoisseur, according to her Instagram bio.

RHOP star Nneka Ihim has a doctorate in law

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP), which wrapped up season 7 on March 5, 2023, is currently in production for another season. According to TV Deets, the upcoming installment will see some tweaks, including the presence of an additional housewife. The upcoming cast member is the daughter of well-known interventional cardiologist and philanthropist, Leo Egbujiobi.

The upcoming RHOP full-time cast member is a graduate of the University of Michigan, where she earned a bachelor's degree in arts, English language, and literature, followed by her time at the University of Wisconsin Law School, where she earned herself a doctorate in law.

Nneka Ihim started her career working as a university correspondent at CNN, where she worked from September 2009 to June 2010 in Ann Arbor. She was then a student attorney for Legal Services of South Central Michigan Inc. for four months, followed by her time as a summer associate attorney at Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP in Rockford, Illinois.

The upcoming RHOP season 8 housewife then went on to work as a labor and employment attorney at Shenoi Koes LLP, where she worked for eight years in Pasadena, California, followed by working at her current place of employment, Square, as an employment counsel.

The housewife is married to Dr. Ikenna Ihim, a doctor and night lounge investor living in Potomac.

She will be joined by housewives such as Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo, Candiance Dillard Basset, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, and Ashley Darby as they get ready to return to the Bravo show for another season.

Fans react to Nneka Ihim joining the Bravo show

Fans took to social media to express their excitement about the upcoming housewife and said that they hoped she and Dr. Wendy bond and that she seemed like a great addition. Others wondered if she is set to replace a cast member. Others hoped that she is mean to GEB and that RHOP would reboot with Nneka as the main star.

💋 @emotionalbtch44 @tvdeets I hope that her, Wendy, and Candiace can team up together! With their wit, the GEBs not gonna be able to handle them!! @tvdeets I hope that her, Wendy, and Candiace can team up together! With their wit, the GEBs not gonna be able to handle them!! https://t.co/NjzuJhcEVa

Kojo Obeng-Andoh @kojothekuntress @tvdeets @bravobeez When Nneka and Wendy team up to make Giselle’s life miserable and drive her away from the show in tears and heartache @tvdeets @bravobeez When Nneka and Wendy team up to make Giselle’s life miserable and drive her away from the show in tears and heartache https://t.co/aRrLZ2E9Kz

Fans further said that the couple seems like they’re “high quality,” much like the Osefos, and are ready to see what they bring to the show, while others stated that they’re glad that the show is introducing married people and new blood.

Others said that they hope someone gets demoted because they cannot deal with eight full-time housewives on RHOP, while some fans expressed their excitement about another Nigerian housewife.

