"I wanted to eat my shoe": Why did RHOP star Candiace feel "bamboozled" over Juan Dixon's cheating allegations?

A recent episode of Watch What Happens Live featured RHOP (The Real Housewives of Potomac) star Candiace Dillard Bassett, who was also on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3. Candiace Dillard Bassett spoke about her reaction when she discovered that RHOP cast members Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, and Ashley Darby knew about cheating rumors involving Robyn's husband Juan Dixon all of last season but never brought it up.

Candiace mentioned that she felt "bamboozled" after hearing about the allegations of Juan cheating.

RHOP star Candiace Dillard Bassett said:

“I wanted to eat my shoe. I was like flabbergasted and I felt Bamboozled. I felt like how can you all carry this fake story about Chris across the United States and back when you know that there is a real Scandal of foot in Potomac.”

It was alleged that Juan had cheated on Robyn in season 7 of RHOP. During the course of the show, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, and Ashley Darby did not say much about the rumors.

Fans react to RHOP star Candiace Dillard Bassett's response to Juan Dixon's cheating allegations on Watch What Happens Live

The interview on Watch What Happens Live discussed Robyn Dixon's statement about not reading the text messages between Juan Dixon and the women he had been accused of cheating with. Candiace Dillard Bassett mentioned on the talk show that she believes Robyn is lying about the same.

Some fans were shocked to learn that Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, and Ashley Darby already knew about the rumors but didn't speak up. Candiace Dillard Bassett's husband Chris Bassett was also mentioned by some fans.

During RHOP season 7, Candiace and Gizelle Bryant got into a huge fight. This came after the latter brought up an incident that took place during the RHOP season 6 reunion where she thought Chris was trying to flirt with her.

A number of people reacted to Candiace Dillard Bassett's recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live as they took to the comments section of the video shared by the talk show's official handle.

Mike @Mike0243 @BravoWWHL The same could be said for Ariana Madix. The signs were all there, she just chose not to believe them @BravoWWHL The same could be said for Ariana Madix. The signs were all there, she just chose not to believe them

Fans react to Candiace Dillard Bassett feeling bamboozled over Juan Dixon’s cheating rumors (Image via YouTube)

In RHOP, Gizelle Bryant did not address the cheating allegations against Juan Dixon

During the last few months, rumors about RHOP star Robyn Dixon's husband Juan Dixon cheating on her have been doing the rounds online. This came after the paparazzi captured some pictures of him with another woman at the Maryland laundromat. The woman Juan was with was later identified as Breanna Gross, the Director of Women's Basketball Operations at Coppin State University.

Keeping in mind that Juan is also the head coach at the school added to the speculation on social media. On the Reasonably Shady podcast, Robyn Dixon spoke about Juan exchanging DMs with a woman in Canada during the pandemic, but she said he didn't cheat on her.

During the promotion of the third season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Gizelle Bryant opened up about Juan's cheating rumors and mentioned why she remained tight-lipped about the same.

She told People:

"It was just not really my story to tell. And I'm going to support my friend. I forgot about it, to be quite honest. I think people think we film 24-7, 365 days a year. We don't! And that situation was like, months and months prior to us filming."

It is important to note that Juan is the husband of Robyn Dixon, one of Gizelle Bryant's best friends.

Robyn Dixon also appeared on WWHL in February 2023, and answered many questions regarding the cheating allegations. Sharing her perspective, she mentioned:

"We dealt with it, we moved on from it. I don't know why I would say, 'Hey guys, pick me, let's talk about my issues.' … It wasn't an issue at that moment when we were filming. … It wasn't relevant to where we were in that present time."

RHOP star Robyn Dixon and Juan didn't let the drama get in the way of their wedding. The two stars tied the knot for the second time at The Bayfront Club in Edgemere, Maryland, on August 24, 2022, with their two children, Corey and Carter, in attendance. This came after the duo first got married back in 2005, and then got divorced in 2012.

