"Blow the whole trip up": RHUGT fans furious at Gizelle for making Pepsi cry over missing tequila bottle

It's been a drama-filled season 3 of RHUGT (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip), especially between Gizelle Bryant and Porsha Williams. Even though they are among the duo that fans love on RHUGT, the latest episode, titled Oh Bottle, Where Art Thou?, which aired on April 6, has caused some backlash from fans.

This episode's main star was not the cast members, but the bottle of Clase Azul Tequila Reposado in blue and white.

It all began when the bottle disappeared. Gizelle Bryant informed lead concierge Pepsi of its absence in episode 5 of RHUGT. Gizelle Bryant said:

"So, Pepsi, I have an issue. We can’t seem to find this bottle.”

Gizelle, Pepsi, as well as The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams, were last seen taking shots from the bottle in episode 3 of RHUGT. But after that, the bottle disappeared.

As of that point, Pepsi did not know where the bottle had gone, but it was suspected that one of the ladies had taken it. Following this, Gizelle set out to discover who had taken her bottle from her.

Gizelle looked around for a while to find the bottle, but when she said she wanted to check out the housewives' rooms, that was when the real drama fight started, especially with The Real Housewives of Potomac co-star Candiace Dillard Bassett.

Candiace Dillard Bassett said:

“Why are you so pressed about this one bottle of liquor? I don’t know if it’s proof that Gizelle needs a man or a hobby, ‘cuz this is just indicative of someone who’s crying out for help, and unfortunately, I don’t have it to give.”

Candiace's behavior during that time made Gizelle more suspicious of her. In regards to Gizelle, she mentioned doubts regarding Heather, Candiace, and Marysol:

“Because we are friends, and we’re all getting to know each other, I would think if you took it, or you took it, or you took it, just admit it now. Give me my bottle. I want my bottle.”

Following this, Pepsi broke down in tears during his confessional interview because seeing all the recent arguments between the housewives was overwhelming.

“Right now, I don’t see any solution. I don’t like them to have rude conversation.”

Gizelle was then slammed by fans for causing Pepsi to break down over the missing tequila bottle. As one fan even mentioned:

RHUGT star Gizelle Bryant and other housewives' argument elicits an emotional reaction from Pepsi

In response to this incident on RHUGT, fans shared their reactions on social media, blaming Gizelle for making Pepsi cry over the bottle of Clase Azul Tequila:

Omar🤴🏽 @0mar30rtiz #RHUGT3 They got my man Pepsi crying!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT. Gizelle you see how you spread misery everywhere #RHUGT They got my man Pepsi crying!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT. Gizelle you see how you spread misery everywhere #RHUGT #RHUGT3 https://t.co/sboLkkySje

Forrest @its4rest Nahhhh I know Gizelle didn’t just make Pepsi cry #RHUGT3 Nahhhh I know Gizelle didn’t just make Pepsi cry #RHUGT3 https://t.co/mLskfwPFDq

Hoopslovher @hoopslovher OMG! I'm so mad that Gizelle made Pepsi cry!! Chile it's just a liquor bottle. So not cool. #RHUGT3 OMG! I'm so mad that Gizelle made Pepsi cry!! Chile it's just a liquor bottle. So not cool. #RHUGT3

BlKnKillin_IT @BLK_N_KILLINIT . Pepsi has done so much to make sure they each enjoyed their trip. She’s so culturally insensitive, imagine how Pepsi feels as a host. To travel abroad & behave like this SMH. Gizelle is so dusty harassing everyone over this $200 bottle like it’s a Diamond. Pepsi has done so much to make sure they each enjoyed their trip. She’s so culturally insensitive, imagine how Pepsi feels as a host. To travel abroad & behave like this SMH. #RHUGT3 Gizelle is so dusty harassing everyone over this $200 bottle like it’s a Diamond 💎. Pepsi has done so much to make sure they each enjoyed their trip. She’s so culturally insensitive, imagine how Pepsi feels as a host. To travel abroad & behave like this SMH. #RHUGT3 https://t.co/OMduH025Bx

Who is Pepsi and where is he right now?

Thepsiti Thapthimthong is Pepsi's real name, and he is a 51-year-old Thai hospitality worker. He has worked in the hospitality industry for many years, including time spent filming in Phuket, Thailand, with the Bravo show.

He served as the right hand of all the housewives, including The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cousins Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, The Real Housewives of New York City’s Leah McSweeney, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams.

According to Bravo, he is currently employed by the MSC Divina Cruise Line as a bartender.

Check out season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip on Peacock.

