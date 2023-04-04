“Disgusting”: Gizelle Bryant receives backlash online after using homophobic slur on podcast

Gizelle Bryant from Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) found herself in hot water after her segment on the Reasonably Shady podcast went viral. In it, she used homophobic/gay slurs while discussing a Fox Nation documentary with her RHOP co-star and co-host Robyn Dixon.

On their latest podcast episode on Monday, April 3, 2023, the co-hosts discussed Jussie Smollett's hate crime hoax documentary. As she explained the premise of the documentary, Gizelle said that Smollett staged a hate crime, and added:

“So they were supposed to put a noose around his neck, they were supposed to call him ‘f**got’ or something … gay empire boy or something.”

Listeners heard Gizelle Bryant hesitate as she said the slurs and her choice of words also took Robyn by surprise. The latter was also heard making a sound that implied she knew her co-star had said something wrong.

Needless to say, the usage of the slurs didn't sit well with the netizens and they slammed Gizelle on Twitter, even calling her "disgusting."

Elizabeth @Pequolina @MarTEAnisEddy Absolutely disgusting @GizelleBryant always putting her foot in her mouth. This time she went to far! First “Spanish speaking” and now this! I’m done with RHOP. That’s what will happen some of us will boycott the show, it’s enough already!! @MarTEAnisEddy Absolutely disgusting @GizelleBryant always putting her foot in her mouth. This time she went to far! First “Spanish speaking” and now this! I’m done with RHOP. That’s what will happen some of us will boycott the show, it’s enough already!!

Fans slam Gizelle for her “derogatory” remarks

Although RHOP star Gizelle Bryant was explaining a segment from the documentary, fans didn’t appreciate her using the words publicly. While she sounded hesitant on the podcast with co-host Robyn Dixon, she didn’t stop or apologize for using the slurs.

While some called her a "disgusting woman," others said that she needed to be punished for her remarks.

Mias Canoes 🛶 🦶 @AnotherBravHoe @MarTEAnisEddy I don’t know what’s more concerning, G using the f word or the people in these comments defending her. EVEN if she is reading from an article. The f word is just as much of a slur as is the n word. Nobody should use words that belong to a community that you’re not a part of. @MarTEAnisEddy I don’t know what’s more concerning, G using the f word or the people in these comments defending her. EVEN if she is reading from an article. The f word is just as much of a slur as is the n word. Nobody should use words that belong to a community that you’re not a part of.

Jiggly Wigglytuff @biglypuff2 @yolandafister Not her pretending to hesitate saying that word when you know she probably says it on a regular basis. A true actress @yolandafister Not her pretending to hesitate saying that word when you know she probably says it on a regular basis. A true actress 😂

Sonya Mann @SonyaMa44325590 @yolandafister I often wonder if she's @GizelleBryant too old to be punched in the mouth. Because one of these days someone is going to do it. @yolandafister I often wonder if she's @GizelleBryant too old to be punched in the mouth. Because one of these days someone is going to do it.

morque @Marknique_ I consider anything hosted and produced by gizelle bryant as broadcast domestic terror! I consider anything hosted and produced by gizelle bryant as broadcast domestic terror!

While Gizelle Bryant tried doing some damage control, she failed miserably and as she spoke about the homophobic slurs, she said:

“They [people in the Jussie Smollet hate crime hoax documentary] were supposed to scream that. These were the words that Jussie gave the trainers to do.”

The documentary in question is a five-episode docuseries that aired on March 13, 2023. It was about Empire actor Jussie Smollett and his 2019 alleged attack where he claimed two racist and homophobic people verbally and physically assaulted him. A police investigation was conducted and Jussie was found guilty as cops discovered that he paid those people for the assault.

Gizelle Bryant was earlier slammed for her “No Spanish” rule on RHUGT

Gizelle Bryant @GizelleBryant Don’t miss the new season of Start the two-week countdown!Don’t miss the new season of #RHUGT premiering March 23 on @Peacock Start the two-week countdown! 😍 Don’t miss the new season of #RHUGT premiering March 23 on @Peacock https://t.co/rCnZjI2VA9

Gizelle Bryant recently appeared in season 3 of Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT). In one of the episodes, she was seen telling co-stars Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton (from RHOM) about her “No Spanish” rule.

On their trip to Thailand, Gizelle said that she has a "no Spanish" rule, to which Marysol said that they spoke "Spanglish," a mixture of Spanish and English.

The RHOP star repeated the same rule during the RHUGT season 3 cast dinner. To this, Alexia explained that they live in Miami and sometimes they don’t even realize they’re speaking the language.

Justifying her rule, Gizelle later told The Wrap that her daughters speak Spanish when she’s around despite knowing that she doesn’t understand the language.

She said:

“I understood why immediately [Marysol and Alexia] had a problem with it. And so I was happy that I explained it to them.”

Gizelle Bryant added:

“I was getting PTSD because my kids do this to me. And they make fun of me. And it’s not nice. So that’s what I thought was happening. If you’re gonna throw shade at me just do it in English was my point. But I don’t ever want to take anything away from their culture, and who they are, and how they communicate with each other.”

Fans took offense and slammed Gizelle on social media.

In addition to Gizelle, Alexia, and Marysol, the reality TV show also stars Porsha Williams from RHOA, Leah McSweeney from RHONJ, and Heather Gay and Whitney Rose from RHOSLC. Viewers can stream RHUGT season 3 episodes on Peacock.

