"Clout chasing": Osundairo brothers trolled for re-enacting Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax

In the latest development in actor Jussie Smollett's alleged staged attack that took place in 2019, the Osundairo brothers, who were involved in it have finally opened up about the attack.

They not only talked about the alleged attack, but also re-enacted the attack in a new documentary by Fox Nation titled Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax. However, as they re-enacted the entire hate crime alleged attack, netizens started trolling them for doing so and a social media user said that it is "clout chasing."

Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo said in the documentary that they helped actor Jussie Smollett stage the alleged attack.

Abimbola said:

"We made sure we got there at 2 a.m. sharp. We had no phones because he did not want us to bring any phones."

He further said:

"So 2 a.m., he was nowhere to be found. He wasn't there, so we were like, ‘Damn, what do we do?’ We didn’t have no way of contacting him. He had no way of contacting us. So we waited here for about … four minutes."

The brothers continued and said:

"Jussie wanted it to look like he fought back. That was very important for him because he said, Hey, don’t just beat my a*s. Make it look like I’m fighting back and whatnot."

In the docu-series, the Osundairo brothers said that they were paid $3500 by actor Smollett to attack him.

Social media users reacted to the Osundairo brothers' video of re-enacting the Jussie Smollett alleged attack

Netizens are not pleased with Smollett's docu-series and are saying that it is 2023 and this is not required at all. Several social media users trolled the re-enactment video of the Osundairo brothers and said that "it's time to wrap this up."

See reactions here:

jarrett dewayne hill🖤✨ @JarrettHill



Fox Nation @foxnation #FoxNation #JussieSmollett #AnatomyOfAHoax The Osundairo brothers were hired men for a con created to dupe America. They share what they were instructed to do the night of the staged attack on Jussie Smollett.

Allison Allen-Mongo @3rdgen49er I did not see in my 2023 bingo card that the Osundairo Brothers would reenact what happened to Jussie Smollett. Sometimes you have to let go.

Mimi Wood @therealmimiwood Me after seeing the Osundairo brothers reenact the Jussie Smollet attack. My mouth has been open for five minutes

Jussie Smollett is currently appealing his jail sentence

For the unversed, actor Jussie was found guilty in 2021 and is currently appealing his 150-day jail sentence. According to Smollett's team, the actor was attacked by two men both physically and verbally in 2019.

Later, the Osundairo brothers who pulled the alleged attack were able to walk away from the incident after serving two years of probation and a fine.

Jussie's attorneys are currently requesting a new trial and they said:

"Mr. Smollett’s constitutional rights to due process and to a fair trial were denied by prosecutorial misconduct including allegations that a defense witness was pressured to change his statement…and shifting the burden during closing arguments."

However, owing to the alleged false hate-crime case, Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 30 months of felony probation and 150 days in jail.

