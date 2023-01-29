"This is borderline dangerous" – RHOP star Robyn Dixon slams Karen Huger over the latter's allegations against Juan Dixon

Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) star Robyn Dixon opened up about her feud with fellow castmate Karen Huger over the latter's allegations against husband Juan Dixon for allegedly flirting with her and touching her inappropriately following the season 4 reunion.

In last week's episode that aired on January 23, 2023, Karen claimed to be "protecting" Juan but proceeded to make the claims stated above.

In an interview with Page Six on Friday, January 27, 2023, Robyn shared her disappointment with the Grand Dame's allegations. She admitted to laughing about Karen, who described how Juan's "other woman" looked like herself, and proceeded to claim that it was Karen who wanted the claims to be true. She then said:

"When I watched the episode, I was like, ‘You know what? This is actually borderline dangerous.' Because I felt like she was actually implying something that didn’t happen [and] we shouldn’t put [that] out there.”

Season 7 of RHOP is currently airing every Sunday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

RHOP star Robyn Dixon expresses her feelings towards Karen Huger's allegations against Juan Dixon

On last week's episode of RHOP season 7, Karen Huger claimed that Juan Dixon was allegedly involved with another woman who had similar features, including blonde hair like herself.

In a conversation with fellow castmate Ashley Darby, the Grand Dame revealed that the woman lives in Montgomery County and that she and Juan were seen walking hand in hand in Georgetown.

When Robyn heard the allegations, she called up Juan, who slammed the ladies and screamed on the call. Later on, as the ladies gathered for lunch, the duo began arguing, following which Karen claimed that Juan had touched her inappropriately and was making inappropriate requests.

In the interview, Robyn slammed her fellow RHOP cast member for throwing around accusations. She said:

“It’s not right that you can just go and throw out an accusation like that and not be careful with what you’re saying. You’re going to tell me you’re going to wait over years to bring it up as it was such a big deal? No, if it was such a big deal, tell me then and I’ll tell him, ‘Listen, the woman is fragile. She cannot handle your firm hugs.’”

jay @JaysRealityBlog Ashley reveals to Robyn what Karen told her, & Robyn calls Juan. #RHOP Ashley reveals to Robyn what Karen told her, & Robyn calls Juan. #RHOP https://t.co/nZ02fw2trk

Robyn also noted that while Karen spoke ill of her a lot this season, it always happened behind her back, be it with fellow RHOP castmates or in confessionals throughout the course of the season. In the current installment, the Grand Dame was also seen asking Robyn about her wedding to Juan on more occasions than one.

When asked for the reason behind the same, Robyn said:

“At this point, I just think that she might be a little obsessed with Juan or something... I don’t know! It’s just…it’s really weird to me, you know? Especially coming from someone of her maturity. For it to come from her, where it’s just, like, she’s so pressed about what we’re doing, this is very strange.”

Upon asking why she chose to call Juan immediately after hearing the rumor from Ashley in the last RHOP episode, Robyn expressed that she just wanted to "cut to the chase" before the issue became bigger.

As per a report by PEOPLE, Robyn and Juan have married once again. The couple, who share two sons, Corey, 14, and Cater, 13, tied the knot for a second time. The big day was filmed after the season wrapped, footage of which will feature in the RHOP season 7 finale.

While Robyn was tight-lipped about the news in the interview, viewers will have to stay tuned to the Bravo show to witness the veracity of the reports.

Poll : 0 votes