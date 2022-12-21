"We still really cared about each other": RHOP star Ashley Darby on fellow castmates, the ongoing dramatic season, and more

RHOP star Ashley Darby made an appearance on the December 19 episode of Betches Media's Mention It All podcast, where she spoke about her cast members, the ongoing season, her divorce from Michael Darby, and updates on her relationship with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson. The OG housewife talked about the bond that the cast members have shared over the past seven years.

When asked how she, Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, and Robyn Dixon managed to sustain the franchise and are the only group to have lasted this long, Ashley opened up and said that they had shared some pivotal moments together and "ultimately still really cared about each other," despite all of their ups and downs. She also provided updates on season 7 of RHOP, the cast's Miami trip, and more.

Ashley Darby dishes about RHOP cast trip to Miami

Ashley explained the dynamics that took place during Wendy and Mia's feud during the Miami trip. She credited Mia for planning the trip, but described that a few rough experiences at the start were, in fact, the setting for what was to take place later on. After the feud at Peter's restaurant, the RHOP star was seen supporting fellow castmate Wendy.

Ashley confessed that she was sympathetic towards what Wendy went through and with the latter juggling personal and professional commitments, she felt that Wendy needed to have a support system at that point in time.

The RHOP star also reflected on her argument with Candiace on the final night of their Miami trip. In the episode, Robyn pulled out a speaker and played the latter's Instagram Live video, where Candiace called the ladies "fake." While she maintained that it was only about a few women, Ashley brought up Candiace, who was spreading rumors about Karen cheating on her husband.

Looking back at the incident, Ashley revealed on the podcast that she does give Candiace the benefit of the doubt of not remembering what she said about Karen, but also felt that Candiace was deliberately trying not to talk about it, considering Robyn's actions:

"Especially considering how much Robyn had been riding for Candiace [during her husband Chris' allegations of flirting with other castmates, including Ashley and Gizelle], Robyn was incredibly loyal in sticking up for Candiace. This was around the same time that Candiace did her Instagram Live, so I do think it hurt Robyn's feelings."

Ashley talks about dealing from the divorce from Michael Darby and her budding relationship with Luke Gulbranson

During her appearance on Betches Media's Mention It All podcast, Ashley opened up about her personal growth from the beginning of the franchise to seven years later. She explained that she was 27 years old when she debuted and was just married for a year. Since then, filming while dealing with two kids and a divorce from Michael Darby has been a long journey for her.

As the seventh season documented her divorce, she was asked about fans reacting to the same on social media. The RHOP star, however, maintained that her experience on the show had helped her deal with it. She said:

"I have had enough opposition, if you will, where people have disliked me for something I've said, or they've disagreed with something that I've said. So, I really built up a tolerance for really just living my own life."

She continued:

"And so, while I appreciate that there's an outpouring of support, ultimately, I do live in a bit of a bubble when it comes to my personal life, when it comes to my children, my family, my marriage. All of that, I keep very close to my chest."

While speaking on the podcast, Ashley revealed that she was spending the winter season, including Christmas, in Minnesota, which happens to be the state that Luke's from. She clarified that she was indeed spending time with the Winter House star and said:

"It's so great...Meeting Luke's family and his friends has also been really cool. So, it's nice. I mean, I miss my kids, but aside from that, I'm having a really good time."

The duo sparked dating rumors during their appearance at BravoCon 2022 and have since frequented each other's social media handles and been together on several dates. Both are yet to officially comment on their relationship.

Season 7 of RHOP is currently airing on Bravo and has been a popular show in this installment. Cast members include Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and Jacqueline Blake.

Poll : 0 votes