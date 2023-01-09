"Get out of here, Charrisse": Why do RHOP fans feel Charrisse should stop wanting to be friends with Karen?

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired a brand new episode on Sunday, January 8, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented the cast members' trip to Mexico for Ashley's birthday celebrations. While some chose to celebrate the occasion, others navigated personal issues, fractured friendships, past troubles and much more, creating significant drama.

On this week's episode of RHOP, Karen and Charrisse got into a heated argument over past issues. While Karen wanted her fellow castmate to stop trying to be friends with her, Charrisse addressed her issues with Karen not being there for her. Fans took to social media to echo Karen's sentiments. One tweeted:

Get out of here, Charrisse.

#RHOP Karen's said she's fine with not talking to Charrisse multiple times.Get out of here, Charrisse.

Karen and Charrisse get into a heated argument on RHOP

Tonight's episode of RHOP saw Gizelle and Robyn discussing Karen and Charrisse's issues. Karen had previously not invited Charrisse for her live show, The Grand Dame & Friends, which, according to the cast, didn't sit well with the latter.

Charrisse, for her part, sent a video on their group that featured Karen dancing with Mia. But the context of the video upset the Grand Dame. While discussing the issue, Gizelle confessed to clearing the issues on their trip to Mexico. In a confessional, Karen stated that although she didn't like Charrisse, she would be cordial, considering it was Ashley's birthday and her wish to invite Charrisse.;

However, it was far from cordial. Ashley, Karen and Wendy reached before their fellow cast members as they had to make arrangements in terms of room allocation and other preparations before the rest of the RHOP cast arrived. Gizelle, Robyn, Candiace, Mia, Jacqueline, and Charrisse reached Mexico and were traveling to the location when Gizelle brought out the issue.

Gizelle asked Charrisee to make amends with Karen. While Charrisse was initially hesitant, she agreed to do so. Gizelle further mentioned that although she wanted to know what was going on between the two ladies, she also wanted to ensure that they tried to become friends like they were a few years ago.

By the end of the RHOP episode, the ladies gathered to have dinner. Gizelle began by asking Charrisse about the video she posted about Karen and if it was because she wasn't invited to the live show. While Charrisse mentioned that it wasn't about the invitation, Karen suggested that the former could have sent it to her personally.

Karen told Charrisse:

"You're constantly asking me "why aren't we friends?"...so for me I thought "okay this would've been a perfect funny thing to send me. We could've moved on." You're the one that was begging to be friends [with me]"

This irked Charrisse, who asked Karen "to be a woman and not talk to people" about her. The latter, however, responded by stating that no one had talked about Charrisse "in years," and that she shouldn't question her womanhood.

The RHOP stars got into a major argument when Charrisse blamed Karen for not being there when she was going through a divorce and when her father passed away. Karen, however, mentioned that she had sent her a text and that's the most she could do, considering she had lost her mother as well.

When Charrisse revealed that she drove all the way and was there for Karen during her loss, it triggered the latter who then began screaming. While the episode ended with the two RHOP stars shouting at each other, only time will tell what more is in store.

Fans react to Karen and Charrisse's argument on RHOP

While some felt that Charrisse should let go of wanting to be friends with Karen, others felt that the conversation about the death of her mother triggered Karen into the response she had on tonight's episode. Check out what they have to say.

Charrisse doesnt need to use karen as an "in" back to the group because she NEVER stopped being apart of that friend group. She just stopped being apart of the show. Be serious. #RHOP

Why is Charrisse surprised Karen doesn't like her it's giving delusional and wanting to cause problems just for the sake of it #RHOP

And she stands 10 toes down on it.

Gotta respect the consistency.

lmfao, Karen will never see it for Charrisse. And she stands 10 toes down on it. Gotta respect the consistency. #RHOP

I am never pressed about a heaux being my friend. C'mon Charrisse please leave it alone. You too grown to be begging a bih. Karen is done with you. #RHOP

#RHOP Charrisse wants to have beef with Karen SO desperately. You want some action, now you got it. KAREN DOES NOT F*CK WITH YOU!!! Accept it, let it marinate and digest with your spirit, and move the hell on!

Karen not having time to walk on eggshells with Charrisse and said let me get it over with #RHOP

Charrisse didn't say anything about Karen's mother. Honestly, I think Karen just got fed up with it all and Charrisse mentioning Karen's mother's funeral was just something that triggered a reaction — regardless of it not making much sense, in the moment. #RHOP

Charrisse holding on to the last bit of relevancy she has on the show.. #RHOP

Karen has made it very clear she don't mess with Charrisse like that. So why do they expect for Karen to invite her anywhere baffles me. #rhop #realhousewivesofpotomac

Tragic.

Lol. It's almost sad to see Charrisse try to get under Karen's skin, just for the sake of getting screentime since she can't get it any other way. Tragic. #RHOP

Is there a reason? Yes. But, mercy, Karen doesn't need to explain anything to them — especially because Charrisse is a FOH.



Gizelle, Robyn, and Charrisse are forcing it. Karen doesn't like Charrisse. They fell out years ago...Is there a reason? Yes. But, mercy, Karen doesn't need to explain anything to them — especially because Charrisse is a FOH. #RHOP

Charrisse is begging to be friends with Karen and then acting like a child in the sandbox because she doesn't want to. #RHOP

Karen is right. Nobody even mentioned Charrisse all these years. She adds nothing to the show. She shouldn't have mentioned Karen's mother. She was wrong. #RHOP

RHOP season 7 is nearing its end. In the upcoming weeks, the cast will be seen indulging in more conflicts and arguments that will shake the group dynamics as the ladies hash out their differences. Will they be able to resolve their issues or will some relationships be severed forever? Only time will tell.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHOP on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

