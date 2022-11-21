"This is so stupid": Fans react to Charrisse wanting to hash out her differences with Karen on RHOP

Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired a brand new episode on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured the cast members as they continued their trip in Miami. While some ladies had their share of fun, away from responsibilities back home, others were involved in conflicts, arguments and altercations, leading to significant drama throughout the episode.

On tonight's episode of the hit reality series, Karen and Charrisse discussed their ongoing differences. Although the latter wanted to sort their issues, Karen revealed that it had been five years since they had issues and she was "over it." Fans agreed with Karen. One tweeted:

Cool Girl @Tea_witdre Why does Karen need to tell Charrisse anything? She’s no longer on the show and they haven’t spoken in 5 years. This is so stupid #RHOP Why does Karen need to tell Charrisse anything? She’s no longer on the show and they haven’t spoken in 5 years. This is so stupid #RHOP

Season 7 of RHOP has been dramatic since the premiere episode. While some cast members have become fan favorites, others have been criticized for their behavior throughout the series. As the season progesses, the ladies spice up the heat as they try to hash out past differences and resolve issues.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled, Beef is Served, reads:

"The girls trip continues as the ladies head out for dinner where there's a lot of beef on the menu; the birthday girl, Karen, continues to deflect questions about her friendship with Charrisse."

Karen and Charrisse opened up about their differences on RHOP

On this week's episode of RHOP, Karen opened up about her relationship with Charrisse. Ahead of going to Peter Thomas' bar in Miami, she sat down with Wendy and discussed the duo's dynamics. They talked about Karen celebrating her birthday with the ladies, which she expressed excitement for.

However, Karen soon opened up about her severed relationship with Charrisse and the fact that Mia invited her made it a bit awkward, considering they haven't been friends for over five years.

The RHOP star then explained how Charrisse had invited her for lunch at her spring kick-off party and although she had agreed for the same, she didn't mean it. Karen noted that she might go for a walk in the Starbucks with Charrisse, but that's the most she could do.

In a confessional, Karen said:

"Look, five years ago, Charrisse had some questionable behavior. I haven't been friends with her in five years. That bridge has burned down."

Karen then told her fellow RHOP castmate Wendy that the fight was five years ago and it wasn't even "that serious" now, so she failed to understand the point of having lunch with Charrisse. She, however, hinted that the latter wanted "it to be that serious 'cause they need it to deflect from their misery."

Later on in the RHOP episode, Charrisse and Karen confronted each other about their severed friendship. The former mentioned that Wendy felt the she was "coming from a bad place" while approaching Karen for lunch and possibly hash out their differences. Wendy, however, felt that Charrisse was deflecting from addressing her concerns with Karen, as she was scared.

Soon, Mia explained how she understood where Karen was coming from, as Charrisse was making a huge issue out of getting a room in a hotel. Charrisse mentioned that she only wanted to meet Karen and offered to have lunch with her because she wanted to know what the issues were between them.

Karen confessed to have grown apart from Charrisse and that she had evolved and was in a different place. She also proceeded to say that Charrisse had not called her in the last five years.

Fans react to Karen and Charrisse's conversation on RHOP

Fans took to social media to express their opinions about the same. They felt that if Karen had made it clear that the bridge was burnt, then Charrise should accept that. Check out what they have to say.

AD III 👑 @anseldeangelo Karen’s like me. Once I remove you from my life, I’m good on having you back. The decision was made for a reason. #RHOP Karen’s like me. Once I remove you from my life, I’m good on having you back. The decision was made for a reason. #RHOP https://t.co/5n0VxgbOO4

ταγ.💋 @yesimtayy i feel you Karen! i love Starbucks. she ain’t worth a whole look & a dinner bill. lmao! #RHOP i feel you Karen! i love Starbucks. she ain’t worth a whole look & a dinner bill. lmao! #RHOP

P Sherman @Chuanawuzhere I don’t blame Karen for not wanting to be friends with Charisse #RHOP I don’t blame Karen for not wanting to be friends with Charisse #RHOP

Tati Monet @TatiMonet6891 I just love Karen!! Charisse is NEVER that serious lol #RHOP I just love Karen!! Charisse is NEVER that serious lol #RHOP

Cloud9ineDreams💫 @Cloud9ineDreams #RHOP the way Karen looks at Charisse with such disgust the way Karen looks at Charisse with such disgust 😂 #RHOP https://t.co/DqqYlb8cBN

RO ALMIGHTY ✨🇯🇲 @_romeko Karen has made it very clear that she’s good on Charisse so why press the issue? Y’all better leave the Grande Dame tf alone #RHOP Karen has made it very clear that she’s good on Charisse so why press the issue? Y’all better leave the Grande Dame tf alone #RHOP

Whitney Gaspard @honestspokengir Karen is me when I don’t want to be somebody friend the bridge is burnt and not coming back #RHOP Karen is me when I don’t want to be somebody friend the bridge is burnt and not coming back #RHOP

barbara morris @BarbaraBann1366 #RHOP I don't blame Karen for burning the bridge between her and Charisse down. I wouldn't want to cross that sucka again. #RHOP I don't blame Karen for burning the bridge between her and Charisse down. I wouldn't want to cross that sucka again.

Season 7 of RHOP is getting heated with every passing episode. There is more to come as the ladies get into more issues with each other. Will they be able to resolve their problems or will their friendship sever in the long run? Only time will tell.

Keep watching RHOP on Bravo.

