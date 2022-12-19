"Very proud": Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon react to RHOP being Michelle Obama's favorite housewives franchise

During their appearance on Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) with Andy Cohen, Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon reflected on Michelle Obama stating that the Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) is her favorite housewives franchise. The cast members confessed to being "very proud" of achieving the feat and expressed their gratitude towards the former First Lady.

In her interview with Gayle King, Michelle Obama revealed that she loved watching reality TV content and the Potomac Housewives franchise was her favorite. She said:

“Oh man you know, I wanna say Potomac...I just don’t like it when sisters are arguing with each other I just don’t like to see that on TV.”

Season 7 of RHOP is currently airing on Bravo and has been extremely popular amongst viewers. The ladies of Potomac have brought an extra dose of spice and heat this season. Cast members include Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and Jacqueline Blake.

RHOP stars Gizelle and Robyn react to Michelle Obama's comments

The RHOP castmates Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon appeared on tonight's episode of Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) with Andy Cohen to discuss what has transpired on season 7 of the Bravo series. The two talked on a variety of topics, including all the arguments and drama that occurred over the season.

During one such interaction, host Andy asked how the ladies felt about Michelle Obama confessing to RHOP being her favorite housewives franchise. Gizelle and Robyn revealed that they were "very proud" of the same and thanked the former FLOTUS for her genuine interest towards the show.

The conversation then shifted to the latter part of the First Lady's comments about the ladies fighting each other throughout the course of the RHOP season. Robyn confessed to feeling embarrassed by the same. Andy also felt that now that they know that Michelle Obama watched the ladies fight, he could definitely relate to what Robyn said.

While speaking to the ladies, the Bravo host said:

"It makes me wonder, I mean, like, knowing that she sees all this stuff..."

Andy continued:

"The weird thing is...the day that she..that it came out that she admitted it...like "I don't like the fighting or I don't like when it gets messy," that was the day of the Wendy x Mia thing.."

He was referring to a major feud between two RHOP cast members, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton. Following Wendy's remarks about her husband and her sleeping with other people, Mia hurled a wine glass at her, which led to a physical conflict between the women. A simple disagreement that suddenly descended into violence as the women yelled and Mia threw her purse and glass at another cast member.

Andy then hoped that the former FLOTUS would have gotten through it by now, while Robyn wished that Michelle Obama would still be with the cast and continue to root for her favorite housewives franchise. Gizelle, for her part, wondered whether the former US President would join his wife to watch and track all of the drama going on in the Bravo series. She said:

"And I..I mean...Do you think Barack, like, comes in the room and watches it with her?"

Andy then noted that it was "pretty wild," to which the two RHOP cast members nodded in agreement. Gizelle even apologized to Michelle Obama in advance for all of the drama she had caused his season.

Season 7 of RHOP has seen a significant amount of drama and has kept viewers hooked to their screens. The ladies are seen navigating personal and professional relationships, while also dealing with scandals, allegations, gossip, conflicts and confrontations.

The season is already halfway through but the cast is here to serve more as they return with a brand new episode on Sunday, January 1, 2023, after a brief break for Christmas and New Year.

